Union Budget 2026: Key numbers to take into account from Nirmala Sitharaman's speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament today, marking her ninth consecutive budget speech, in addition to one interim budget. In her speech, she made a slew of announcements on a range of sectors, including agriculture, finance, health, employment, industry and tourism. (Also read: Budget 2026 highlights: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes 3 new All India Institutes of Ayurveda to meet growing global demand) New Delhi, Feb 01 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2026 in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab/Sansad TV) (Sansad TV )

The following are the key numbers and highlights of the Union Budget 2026-27 to take into account: