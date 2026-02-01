Union Budget 2026 highlights: Nirmala Sitharaman proposes setting up one girls' hostel in every district

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget 2026 in Parliament today, marking her ninth consecutive budget speech, in addition to one interim budget. India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual federal budget in parliament in New Delhi, India, February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain (REUTERS)

While the budget is presented on this date every year, February 1 this time falls on a Sunday, making the occasion a rare one.

The budget aligns with the “Viksit Bharat” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-reliant India) goals. Priorities include strategic defence, energy security, semiconductors, rare-earth minerals, and digital sovereignty, the officials said.

Sources said that, unlike previous years, where the speech largely focused on Part A - which outlines planned initiatives and sectoral strategies - this year’s presentation is expected to devote significant time and detail to Part B.