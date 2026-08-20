New Delhi, The National Medical Commission has proposed a centrally generated unique identification number for every registered medical practitioner, which would allow doctors to practise anywhere in the country without obtaining a fresh registration or licence.

Unique identification number proposed for all registered medical practitioners

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The proposal is part of the draft Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine Regulations, 2026, notified by the Commission on August 11.

Under the proposed framework, once a person or a foreign medical graduate is registered in the state medical register, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the National Medical Commission would centrally generate a Unique Identification number.

The UID would grant the practitioner registration in the National Medical Register and eligibility to practise medicine anywhere in India.

The draft specifically states that the UID would be generated after registration in the state medical register, "thereby granting the practitioner, registration in NMR and eligibility to practice medicine anywhere in India".

The NMR would be maintained by the EMRB and each medical practitioner registered under a state medical register would be assigned a UID. The NMR number would be valid for medical practice across India.

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{{^usCountry}} The UID would incorporate the code of the state or Union territory concerned and the registration number assigned by the state medical register, according to the draft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UID would incorporate the code of the state or Union territory concerned and the registration number assigned by the state medical register, according to the draft. {{/usCountry}}

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The draft says the EMRB would ensure synchronisation "in such a manner that any change in one register is automatically reflected in the other register".

The NMC has proposed that the NMR serve as a central repository of registration details of registered medical practitioners and disciplinary proceedings, including orders relating to suspension, removal and restoration issued by State Medical Councils, the EMRB or the NMC. It would also include the active or inactive status of a doctor's licence and details of disciplinary action, if any.

The proposed regulations would give the EMRB and NMC powers to issue directions, seek information and records and monitor compliance by State Medical Councils to maintain "uniformity, transparency, and effective regulation of medical practitioners throughout India."

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Under the proposed system, a medical practitioner would apply for registration and licence through the unified registration portal of the EMRB. The State Medical Council concerned would process the application within 30 days after charging the applicable fee.

Once the State Medical Council grants registration and licence and the EMRB allots the UID in the NMR, the practitioner would be eligible to practise in any state or Union territory without seeking fresh registration or licence.

The draft states that a doctor would be eligible to practise "in any State or Union Territory of India without requiring fresh registration and license to practice medicine in any other State or Union Territory"

The proposed changes would also create a more integrated system for tracking disciplinary action against doctors.

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The NMC has proposed that where allegations of professional misconduct, unethical conduct or medical negligence arise, the State Medical Council in whose territorial jurisdiction the cause of action occurred would have jurisdiction to inquire into and decide the matter.

The council concerned would be able to implement the decision and reflect it against the doctor's credentials in the online register.

If disciplinary action is recommended by a State Medical Council other than the council where the doctor is primarily registered, the action would be reflected in the National Medical Register and automatically updated in the state medical register of the council of primary registration.

The licence to practise medicine would continue to be valid for five years. If a doctor does not apply for renewal within three months of expiry, the person's entry in the State Medical Register would be converted to inactive and the doctor would not be entitled to practise medicine.

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The inactive status would automatically be reflected in the National Medical Register.

The draft also provides for an appeal mechanism. If a State Medical Council rejects an application for registration and licence to practise or renewal, the applicant can appeal before the EMRB within 30 days of receiving the decision.

The EMRB would examine the appeal and take a decision within 30 days. If it allows the appeal, its order directing the State Medical Council to grant registration and licence or renew the licence would be binding on the council. The State Medical Council would then have to act within 15 days of receiving the EMRB's order.

For doctors already registered in the Indian Medical Register or state medical registers but without a UID under the proposed regulations, the NMC has proposed a one-time exercise to update their details on the EMRB portal and obtain a UID.

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No fee shall be charged by the EMRB for updating the UID of such existing medical practitioners, the draft says.

The proposed amendments also make changes relating to foreign medical graduates. An FMG who has obtained a foreign medical qualification and cleared the FMGE, or the National Exit Test once it comes into force, would be eligible for registration in the NMR subject to the conditions specified under the relevant regulations.

For foreign nationals undertaking postgraduate or super-speciality courses in India, the draft proposes that temporary registration may be granted for the duration of the course, subject to a maximum period of 24 months, followed by a one-year cooling-off period and limited to the medical college, institution or hospital sponsoring the programme.

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The NMC has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders on the draft regulations. The notification states that the proposed amendments would be considered after the expiry of 30 days from the date on which the gazette containing the draft is made available to the public.

The Commission has also withdrawn its earlier draft amendment to the regulations published in the gazette on April 7, 2026.

The proposed framework, once finalised and notified, would replace the existing fragmented system of state-wise registration with a system centred on a national UID, while retaining the role of state medical councils in granting registration and licensing and dealing with cases arising within their jurisdictions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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