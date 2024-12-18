United effort required to end violence against people with disabilities

In a village in Odisha, 19-year-old Shanti lives with her abusive uncle, who was also her primary caregiver after her parents passed away when she was only 7 years old. Shanti is blind since birth. Over the years, Shanti has endured physical and emotional violence in silence. Handicapped by her disability, lack of social support and accessible infrastructure in her village has left her more vulnerable, isolated and unable to seek help from the outside world. Shanti’s story is far from unique. Across India, millions of people with disabilities, especially women and girls, face multiple barriers that prevent them from escaping gender-based violence (GBV). On the heels of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities and the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, we must ask: How can we ensure that persons with disabilities live safely and with dignity, free from GBV?

Intersecting Vulnerabilities: Age, Class, Caste, and Geography

Women and girls with disabilities are up to ten times more likely to experience violence than their non-disabled peers. In India, 11.8 million women and girls with disabilities face compounded vulnerabilities. Shanti, for instance, faced a triple burden —disability, gender, and poverty — exacerbated by her geographic isolation. Rural areas, where many disabled women live, often lack accessible healthcare, education, and transportation, trapping vulnerable persons in abusive situations.

The Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) underscores that the intersection of gender and disability heightens the risk of violence and exploitation. Harmful stereotypes, such as the belief that disabled women are “sexless” or incapable of consent, undermine their autonomy. Many disabled women are excluded from sexual and reproductive health (SRH) programs, depriving them of vital resources that could protect them from abuse.

Violence in Private Spaces

For many persons with disabilities, violence occurs within their homes, often at the hands of trusted family members or caregivers. Shanti’s abuser was her uncle, someone she depended on for daily support. Fear of retaliation or losing essential care keeps many survivors silent. Even where legal aid, counseling services, and shelters exist, inaccessible facilities and untrained staff often fail to meet the needs of disabled survivors.

Institutional settings, such as care homes or hospitals, can be even more dangerous. Survivors in these settings face neglect, abuse, and forced medical procedures like sterilisation. Inaccessible infrastructure and untrained staff exacerbate the risks for disabled individuals, leaving them vulnerable and without safe spaces to turn to.

Pathways and Progress to a Future Free from Violence

India has made significant strides in advancing the rights of persons with disabilities through progressive laws such as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, that mandates accessibility and inclusion in all areas of life, including healthcare and justice systems. Additionally, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act (PWDVA), 2005, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, offer survivors legal recourse, with BNS incorporating disability-specific provisions. The recent Supreme Court judgment recognizing accessibility as a fundamental right marks a transformative step towards inclusion.

However, legal frameworks alone are insufficient. Concrete actions are needed to ensure that persons with disabilities can live safely and with dignity. Key measures include:

Strengthening Disability-Inclusive Laws and Policies Laws like the RPwD Act, PWDVA, and BNS must be effectively enforced with a disability - inclusive approach. This includes sensitising legal professionals to the needs of disabled survivors and reviewing policies to ensure they are accessible to all, especially those with disabilities.

Fostering representation and leadership persons with disabilities, especially women and LGBTQIA+ persons, must be included in decision-making processes that shape GBV policies. Empowering them with leadership skills and amplifying their voices will help drive systemic change. Awareness campaigns, particularly in rural areas, can also combat stigma and encourage survivors to seek help.

Investing in Inclusive GBV Response Systems Service delivery points— health facilities, police stations, courts, shelters, and helplines—must be accessible. These facilities should include accessible infrastructure such as ramps, lifts, and assistive devices, along with training for service providers to identify violence and offer support to survivors.

Leveraging technology to empower survivors and digital solutions can bridge accessibility gaps. Innovations like AI-powered chatbots, voice-to-text applications, and emergency alert systems can provide crucial access to support. Assistive technologies, such as screen readers and navigation apps, can also help survivors regain independence and control over their lives.

Enhancing visibility through data disability-disaggregated data is crucial for understanding the scope of GBV against disabled persons. The National Crimes Record Bureau (NCRB) and the National Family Health Survey should collect and report data on disability, age, and gender. This data will inform targeted interventions and help drive meaningful change.

A Collective Responsibility

Shanti’s story is a stark reminder of the work still left to do. Governments, policymakers, service providers, and communities must work together to ensure that persons with disabilities live without fear, with dignity, and in safety. By addressing the unique needs and barriers faced by disabled persons, we can create a stronger, more inclusive society that leaves no one behind. The time to act is now.

(Name changed for privacy reasons.)

Andrea M. Wojnar is UNFPA India Representative and Country Director, Bhutan. Wojnar is part of Team UN in India.