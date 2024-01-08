'Unprecedented': Jairam Ramesh on Election Commission's stand on his VVPAT plea

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has expressed dissatisfaction over the response from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over concerns related to Electronic Voting Machine(EVMs) used in elections. He accused the ECI of giving "generic" replies to his queries. On December 30 last year, he had written to the poll body seeking appointment for a delegation of INDIA bloc parties, to put forth their views on the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. Jairam Ramesh(File photo)

Ramesh has written a fresh letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar over the Election Commission's response to his earlier letter.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"I had made an express request for an appointment for the INDIA parties' leaders with the Hon'ble Commission. I had even specified the agenda for the appointment discussion and suggestions on the usage of VVPATs for the upcoming elections," Ramesh said in his letter dated January 7 as quoted by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ| ‘Pseudo-Hinduvaad’: Bihar education minister on Ram Temple

"The Election Commission's response, while completely brushing aside our request for an appointment, has yet again failed to provide a substantive response to our queries and genuine concerns over EVMs. Instead, the Commission has been repeatedly directing us to generic ECI FAQs as the answer book for all queries in respect of EVMs and VVPATS," he added.

"This illustrates and underscores exactly why we have been asking the Commission for an audience, to discuss these unresolved and legitimate queries. Your point blank refusal to even engage with political participants on EVMs or VVPATs, is a matter of grave concern for all political parties and not just those who belong to the INDIA alliance," he said further.

On the poll body's refusal to meet INDIA parties citing judicial orders, Ramesh highlighted that there is no such order which bars ECI from discussing or hearing the suggestions related to EVMs and VVPATs.

"In fact, there is no judicial order which restrains this Commission from meeting the INDIA Parties' leaders on the issue of EVMs or VVPATS," he said.

The Congress leader went on to label the ECI's stand as "unprecedented" and reiterated his request to allow a small delegation of INDIA parties to meet with the poll body regarding discussion on the issue of VVPATs.

"This request is being made on behalf of the INDIA parties, which have given our country prime ministers, chief ministers and a very large number of distinguished political leaders. INDIA parties commanded over 60% of the popular vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Yet the Commission continues to deny these parties an opportunity to meet with it. This is most unfortunate and to put it very mildly, unprecedented," he said.

"Therefore, with the upcoming General Elections scheduled to be held soon, I once again respectfully request the Commission meet with a small delegation of INDIA parties and at least listen to what it has to say on the issue of VVPATs," said Ramesh.