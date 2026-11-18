"Having perused the papers before us, which include the consent of the AG under Section 15 of the Contempt Act, we are prima facie satisfied that the motion of SCBA for initiation of pleading against the sole respondent referred in the petition requires to be taken forward. We issue notice returnable January 20, 2027," the bench said.

A three-judge bench of Justices Dipankar Datta, Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana sought response from the lawyer.

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking contempt action against a lawyer who made unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

When must the lawyer respond to the Supreme Court’s contempt notice?

When must the lawyer respond to the Supreme Court’s contempt notice?

What did the lawyer say to the CJI in court?

What did the lawyer say to the CJI in court?

Why did the Supreme Court issue a contempt notice to the lawyer?

Why did the Supreme Court issue a contempt notice to the lawyer?

The Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai, appearing for the SCBA, submitted that this kind of conduct is totally unacceptable.

In an unusual turn of events on Monday, a lawyer was escorted out of a courtroom of the apex court after he made unsubstantiated and unsavoury remarks against the CJI.

After a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana assembled in the afternoon on Monday, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his submissions regarding alleged corruption in the judiciary.

He alleged that he had not received any response from the CJI's office to his communication on the issue sent on November 2.

The lawyer urged the top court to accord a hearing straightaway.

"You cannot mention anything like this," Justice Mohana observed.

When the lawyer persisted, the CJI said, "We will see, you just wait."

However, the lawyer allegedly proceeded to make unsavoury remarks against the CJI.

"No, I will not wait. You cannot sit in that chair. You do not deserve. You do not have the integrity for that," the lawyer had said.

After that, the virtual proceedings of the court were stopped for some time.

Later, according to sources, the lawyer was escorted out of the courtroom by the security personnel present there.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.