Days after Nikki Bhati's murder, UP woman forced to drink acid over dowry demands, dies

Amid the ongoing row over Nikki Bhati's dowry murder in Greater Noida's Sirsa, a 23-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha died after allegedly being forced to drink acid by her in-laws over dowry demands. Police have arrested the hitman and the teen.(Representational)

The victim, Gulfiza, got married to Parvez around a year ago in the Kalakheda village under Didauli police station area, news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Her family has alleged that Gulfiza was being harassed by her in-laws, who were demanding ₹10 lakh in cash and a car.

Police said that the accused allegedly forced the 23-year-old to consume acid on August 11, following which she was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition. After a battle of 17 days, Gulfiza died on Thursday.

Her father, Furkan, filed a complaint in this matter, resulting in a case against seven people, including Parvez, Asim, Gulista, Monish, Saif, Dr Bhura and Babbu, under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Shakti Singh, City CO, said, "Once the post-mortem report is received, provisions related to dowry death will be added and all accused will be arrested."

Nikki Bhati dowry murder

The incident gains significance against the backdrop of the ongoing case of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly set on fire by her husband amid dowry demands.

Nikki married Vipin Bhati in 2016. She had been facing abuse and torture at the hands of her in-laws over dowry demands. They were reportedly demanding lavish gifts and luxury cars, including a Scorpio SUV, a Royal Enfield and cash.

Though Nikki had returned home several times due to the harassment, she would be taken back everytime on the promise of not repeating the actions again.

On August 21, while arguing over Bhati's demand to reopen her and her sister's beauty parlour and posting reels on social media, the husband, Vipin Bhati, set her on fire. Though Nikki was rushed to a hospital, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Since then, the case has taken several turns, while many revelations and questions have arisen over the same.

In one of the most recent turns in the case, Nikki Bhati reportedly told the hospital that a cylinder blast caused her burn injuries. However, police investigation ruled out any cylinder blast and recovered an empty bottle of thinner and lighter from the in-laws' house, a key evidence in the case.

Kasna station house officer Dharmendra Shukla said that Nikki may have deliberately hidden the truth as she did not want anyone to go to jail. "It is believed that she did not want anyone to be sent behind bars, which is why she did not blame anyone in her last words," an earlier HT report cited SHO Shukla as saying.

The police probe into the matter is still underway.