After CCTV, hospital memo citing ‘cylinder blast’ adds new angle to Noida's Nikki Bhati dowry death case

New leads and claims have made the alleged Greater Noida dowry death case mysterious and prompted police to investigate more possible angles to the death of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, whose family has alleged she died after she was set afire by her husband Vipin and in-laws. Nikki Bhati, 28, died of burn injuries on August 21 after, as per her family, her husband set her afire(X and Instagram)

The case took a turn on Tuesday when an undated CCTV footage claiming to show the accused outside the house at the time when Nikki Bhati was engulfed in flames floated on social media, with police saying they are yet to verify the video.

In another twist in the case, a memo, citing a gas cylinder blast, from the hospital where victim Nikki Bhati was admitted with burn injuries, has now surfaced. Police said the new leads will be thoroughly examined.

Nikki Bhati case | Latest developments

– What is the case: Nikki Bhati, 28, died of burn injuries on August 21 after what her family alleged was years of abuse that escalated that day leading to her husband, Vipin Bhati, setting her afire after assaulting her. Nikki Bhati's sister, who is married to Vipin Bhati's brother Rohit Bhati, claimed she filmed the alleged assault on Nikki on the day of her death. Both sisters were married into the Bhati family of Greater Noida's Sirsa in 2016.

– New evidence, claims: Fresh evidence, including a hospital memo citing a gas cylinder blast, CCTV footage of husband Vipin Bhati and individual statements, have twisted the case. On Tuesday, an undated CCTV video purportedly of outside a shop near the Bhati family's house, claimed to be of the time when the incident happened. The video claims to show a man, identified as Vipin Bhati, standing near a shop at the time of the incident. The video shows the man standing behind a parked car, suddenly running and then hurrying back. Moments later, an elderly man and neighbours are seen rushing towards the house and the women appear visibly panicked.

– Hospital memo cites cylinder blast: Vipin's family members have alleged that Nikki suffered burn injuries due to a cylinder blast. According to a PTI news agency report, the memo from the private hospital where Nikki was first admitted states in Hindi: "Ghar par gas cylinder fatne se mareej ko kaafi gambheer roop se jal gaya hai [The patient has suffered severe burn injuries due to a gas cylinder explosion at home]." Police said all leads, including the hospital memo, FIR statements, and CCTV footage, are being thoroughly examined.

– What police said on new evidence: Police said the CCTV footage which is going viral with the claims that Vipin was not at the scene is part of the ongoing investigation but stressed that its authenticity has not yet been established. Greater Noida additional deputy commissioner of police, Sudhir Kumar, said on Tuesday, “We cannot confirm the authenticity of that video; it was circulating only on social media. It is too early to comment on the timings of the CCTV and the incident.”

– Disturbing videos: According to police, Nikki was beaten, allegedly doused in a flammable liquid, and set on fire at her Sirsa house after she on that day raised a desire to reopen her beauty parlour with her sister and be on social media. She succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a Delhi hospital. Disturbing videos of her final moments, reportedly filmed by her elder sister Kanchan, have been widely circulated online. One of the videos show Nikki Bhati on stairs, engulfed in flames.

– Arrests in the case: Vipin, his parents Satveer and Daya, and brother Rohit have been arrested. Vipin was shot in the leg on Sunday while allegedly trying to escape police custody. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a time-bound probe, strict action against the accused, and security for Nikki's family and witnesses.

– What accused Vipin's cousin said: Devendra, Vipin's cousin, said that Vipin and his father were at the shop around 5:45 PM. "I saw Vipin, he ran very fast towards home and returned very soon. He told me about the incident," he said. "After that I took Nikki to Fortis hospital, along with Vipin's father and mother. In the car, Nikki was only asking for water. She was also saying that she was feeling suffocated," PTI quoted Devendra as saying.

– Nikki's father demands harshest punishment: Nikki's father, Bhikari Singh, has demanded the harshest punishment for Vipin. "Their house should be bulldozed and he should be hanged," Singh said, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for justice. He also rejected claims that Nikki's killing was linked to her and her sister's social media activity. “Vipin's mother used Instagram too, reels are not the reason for the killing of Nikki,” he said on Tuesday, adding that Vipin had no job.

– FIRs in the case: The FIR in the case was registered at Kasna police station on August 22 under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.