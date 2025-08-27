Greater Noida: Online clips cloud probe into Nikki Bhati murder

The investigation into the brutal murder of 28-year-old Nikki Bhati in Greater Noida has become increasingly murky, with police officials saying that families of both the victim and the accused have taken to social media to trade allegations and deflect blame. At the centre of the online back-and-forth are three widely shared videos. Two were circulated by Nikki’s family and one by relatives of the accused. (HT Photos)

Investigators said the online campaigns are complicating the narrative even as they continue to piece together evidence in the August 21 case.

Meanwhile, police officers working on the case said on Tuesday that Vipin Bhati — Nikki’s husband and the prime accused — deleted the entire call history from his phone before his arrest.

Also read: Noida dowry case victim Nikki Bhati's family let in-laws cremate her: ‘Their last request’

Investigators said they are now treating Vipin’s phone, which he allegedly wiped clean before arrest, as a key part of the probe. “He deleted his call log history, which itself raises suspicion. All electronic data is being forensically examined,” an officer working on the case said, asking not to be identified.

“The entire Bhati family — Vipin, his mother Daya, father Satveer, and brother Rohit — are murder-accused. They are free to say anything in their defence, but our investigation is guided by facts, not by social media,” said Sudhir Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Greater Noida).

At the centre of the online back-and-forth are three widely shared videos. Two were circulated by Nikki’s family and one by relatives of the accused.

Also read: Noida dowry victim Nikki Bhati's father denies Insta reels link: ‘Her mother-in-law used it too’

The first clip, reportedly recorded by Nikki’s sister Kanchan, shows a severely burnt Nikki being asked, “What have you done?” Nikki’s family says Kanchan was in shock at the time and could not comprehend her sister’s condition. Her brother, Vicky Payla, told HT on Tuesday that CCTV cameras had earlier been installed at Vipin’s home with Panchayat consent after repeated assaults, but these were mysteriously disabled a week before the murder.

Another video shows Vipin physically assaulting Nikki. While the accused family has not denied its authenticity, they argue the footage dates back to January and is unrelated to her death.

A third clip, circulated by the Bhati family, appears to show Vipin outdoors around the time police believe Nikki was killed. But investigators have refused to authenticate it, stressing that it is undated.

“We cannot confirm the veracity of the CCTV footage. Cross-verification is underway,” ADCP Kumar said.

In a fourth video seen online, Nikki’s father-in-law and some other in-laws are seen present at the deceased’s funeral, which took place the next morning after the incident. Her father-in-law, in fact, also lit the funeral pyre.

None of the videos could be authenticated by HT.

Senior officers involved in the probe say the videos are part of a larger attempt to shape public perception. “The woman was burnt alive. The autopsy confirms death due to burn injuries. All supplementary material is under review, but we will not allow the narrative to be derailed,” said a senior investigator.

On Monday evening, officers re-examined the Bhati residence and confiscated all CCTV recordings from nearby cameras. Investigators also revealed that the family initially tried to pass off Nikki’s burns as the result of a cylinder blast. “Doctors and police were told she suffered injuries from a kitchen accident. But it became clear thinner had been used to set her on fire,” an officer said.

Kasna station house officer Dharmendra Shukla said, “The media is conducting its own investigation; we are focused on ours.”

The rival campaigns have further deepened the standoff between the two families.

“Supporters” of Vipin have launched “Justice for Vipin Bhati” online, claiming Nikki’s death was a case of self-immolation. Reacting to this, Nikki’s father, Bhikari Singh Payla, said, “Where were these people when my daughter was assaulted? After her death, they now claim she burnt herself. They can say what they want, but I am satisfied with the police investigation.”

On August 21, Nikki, a resident of Sirsa village in Kasna, sustained severe burns and was rushed to two private hospitals before being shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she died the same evening.

Based on a complaint by her sister Kanchan, police registered an FIR at Kasna police station under Section 103 (murder), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and Section 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Vipin, his parents, and brother Rohit were arrested shortly thereafter and remain in custody.

Even as social media amplifies competing narratives, investigators insist they will rely only on forensically verified evidence. “This is a serious case of homicide. Attempts to mislead us began on day one, but the investigation is proceeding firmly,” a senior officer said.