Home / India News / UP: Boy killed in Durga Puja pandal fire in Bhadohi, 22 critical

UP: Boy killed in Durga Puja pandal fire in Bhadohi, 22 critical

india news
Published on Oct 03, 2022 12:44 AM IST

A 12-year-old boy was killed and at least 52 people were injured after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Sunday, officials said.

A 12-year-old boy was killed after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Sunday.
A 12-year-old boy was killed after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Sunday.
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A 12-year-old boy was killed and at least 52 people were injured after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Sunday, officials said.

Of the 52, 22 people suffered severe burn injuries and were taken to Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Trauma Centre in Varanasi. They are believed to be in a critical condition, the officials said.

Bhadohi district magistrate (DM) Gaurang Rathi said prima facie, a short circuit appeared to be cause of the fire.

The incident at the pandal near Aurai Police station took place at around 9:30pm.

“An incident took place at the time of ‘aarti’ (prayers), which was the peak time. There were around 150 people inside the pandal. Over 30 people suffered burn injuries after which some were rushed to Surya Trauma Centre, Community Health Centre, Gopiganj and Anand hospital,” the official said.

While a short circuit appears to be the main cause of the fire, “we are waiting a confirmation from our technical team, which is investigating the case”, he said.

In a video, Bhadohi Police said 52 people were injured in the incident. The deceased was identified as Ankush Soni.

“As of now, our priority is to treat the injured.  I am in touch with the doctors in Varanasi,” the DM said.

Varanasi police commissioner A Satish Ganesh said: “Soon after getting information that the victims are being brought to BHU Trauma centre, we created a Green Corridor to ensure hassle-free transportation of the victims.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out