UP cops question Madhya Pradesh man who threatened to 'kill' CM Yogi Adityanath: Report

PTI |
Feb 12, 2025 11:49 AM IST

The man had allegedly called authorities at the CM's office over phone and threatened to kill Adityanath.

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has questioned a Madhya Pradesh-based man who allegedly threatened to kill UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said on Wednesday.

A team of the Uttar Pradesh STF questioned the Madhya Pradesh man, but he was not arrested. (PTI)
A team of the Uttar Pradesh STF questioned the Madhya Pradesh man, but he was not arrested. (PTI)

The man, identified as Sunil Gurjar (20), resident of Hasai Mewda village in MP's Morena district, had allegedly called authorities at the UP CM's office over phone and threatened to kill Adityanath, Civil Lines police station in-charge Darshan Shukla told PTI.

A team of the UP STF reached here on Tuesday and questioned Gurjar, but he was not arrested, the official said.

No case has been registered so far, he said.

No criminal background of Gurjar has been found and further investigation is underway, he added.

Gurjar, who studied till class 8 and was involved in farming, told PTI that he issued the threat as he wanted to become a "don".

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
