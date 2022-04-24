UP govt working to implement Uniform Civil Code: Deputy CM KP Maurya
The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is considering implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday.
“One law for all in one country is the need of the hour. It is required that we get out of the system of one law for one person and another for others. We are in favour of a common civil code,” Maurya told reporters in Lucknow.
In Uttarakhand, the state cabinet has decided to form a committee of experts on the implementation of the UCC, as promised by the ruling BJP during the election campaign.
Supporting’s Maurya’s statement, state BJP spokesperson Harish Srivastava said: “There is nothing wrong in what the deputy chief minister has said. We have been vocal since the beginning about core issues and UCC implementation is part of it,” he said.
Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said the subject needs detailed discussions and debate within Parliament and the society.
“The challenge before us is how to maintain the diversity of cultures in the quest for uniformity of laws. For a project like this, stakeholders need to be consulted and national consensus built before initiating any hasty efforts. In a multi-religious and multi-cultural country like India, diverse traditions need protection. How to accommodate these is a moot question for any legislative exercise for uniformising laws,” he said.
Explanation sought from Punjab SC commission after member offers resignation over ‘harassment’
Punjab government has sought explanation from the state scheduled caste commission after the youngest member of the commission, Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, offered to resign while accusing senior functionaries of harassment. Mohi, who was appointed member of the commission in August 2021 and allotted Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts, wrote, “Some senior functionaries of the commission are upset as I am working honestly and tirelessly to deliver justice to the unprivileged.”
8-year-old boy killed, 3 teachers injured as school van overturns in Ferozepur
An eight-year-old boy was killed and three teachers injured after the school van they were travelling in overturned near Lelli village in Ferozepur, following a collision with a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Tarunpreet Singh, a Class 2 student at a private school in Bhawra village. The three injured teachers are under treatment and said to be out of danger.
Five gangsters arrested from mall in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a shopping mall near Old Session Chowk in Ludhiana after police nabbed five gangsters from the area on Saturday evening. The gang had allegedly opened fire outside a house in Ferozepur on Friday evening, following which they had landed on the police radar. As per information, after the firing incident, the gang had escaped Ferozepur and reached Ludhiana's Pavilion Mall on Saturday evening. On receiving information, Ludhiana police also reached the spot.
Out for a dip, 2 Ludhiana teens drown in canal
Two Class-9 students drowned in a canal near Gurdwara Flahi Sahib on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 15, and Ayush, 15, of Daba, who were students of a private school. Dehlon station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said that the teens, along with six of their friends, had left home in the morning. The deceased belong to migrant families from Uttar Pradesh.
Man found dead at sports complex in Kurukshetra
A 23-year-old man was found murdered at a sports complex in Gudha village of Kurukshetra district. Police said on Saturday said few locals spotted the naked body of The deceased, Gurvinder Singh. The deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was a resident of nearby Mahua Kheri village and had left home on Friday evening. Babain police station incharge Nayab Singh said the police had got the information on helpline about the body.
