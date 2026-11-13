UP man murders ‘online game partner’ in Bengal after argument escalates, arrested in Delhi

A 30-year-old man was arrested from Delhi’s Anand Vihar area on Friday by the West Bengal police in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old woman in Baranagar in North 24 Parganas. The accused was arrested from Delhi's Anand Vihar and an investigation is underway. (PTI/Representative)

The body of Anjali Sau, 26, was found at a relative’s house on Tuesday. A post mortem examination revealed that she was assaulted before the murder, though there were no signs of sexual assault, police said.

Police suspect dispute over ‘relationship’, money The accused has been identified as Dharamveer Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and the two were online gaming partners. Kumar allegedly killed Sau on Tuesday after an argument broke out between the two over their relationship, according to the police. A money dispute is also suspected and an investigation in the case is still underway.

“They were online game partners and were close to each other. Kumar strangulated her to death after an argument broke out over their relationship. She was physically assaulted. We have not found any signs of sexual assault,” a senior officer of Barrackpore police said.

Kumar allegedly arrived in Bengal on Sunday and stayed at a lodge in Dakshineshwar. He visited Sau who was staying at a relative’s place in Baranagar. The two reportedly had tea together before an argument broke out, which escalated and Kumar strangulated Sau with her dupatta.

Accused stole victim's phone, texted her parents Kumar fled the spot and stayed at his lodge for a few hours in Dakshineshwar before boarding a train to Delhi from Howrah station. He also stole Sau’s mobile phone and sent around eight “arbitrary messages” to her parents and also made a WhatsApp call, which lasted a few seconds, police said.

“He will be brought back to Kolkata from Delhi on transit remand. Once we question him, we will get more details why he made those calls and sent those messages. Preliminary questioning revealed that he murdered the victim out of revenge over some rejection in their relationship,” said the officer.

Police said an investigation in the murder case has been started on the basis of the complaint of the victim’s parents.