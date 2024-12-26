UP teacher beats student for wearing cap to school, abuses him after father's complaint

A teacher at a convent school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia has been booked for allegedly beating a class six student for wearing a cap to school. The incident occurred on December 20, and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against the teacher, Jitendra Rai, on Wednesday at the Chitbaragaon police station. The incident took place at the Nav Bharat Children Academy in UP's Ballia.(Representational image)

According to the police, the teacher allegedly used abusive language against the student, Shlok Gupta, and beat him for wearing a cap to school. When the student's father, Anil Kumar Gupta, complained to the school principal about the incident the next day, the teacher allegedly beat the student again and banged his head against the wall.

An FIR was filed against Jitendra Rai, a teacher at Nav Bharat Children Academy, on the complaint of Anil Kumar Gupta from Jai Prakash Nagar village on Wednesday.

"An FIR has been filed against Jitendra Rai, a teacher at Nav Bharat Children Academy, on the complaint of Anil Kumar Gupta," said Prashant Kumar Chaudhary, in-charge of Chitbaragaon police station.

In his complaint, Gupta accused Rai of using abusive language against his son, Shlok Gupta, for wearing a cap to school and beating him for it, Chaudhary said, adding that the incident took place on December 20.

Pune shocker

In a similar incident, a teacher at a private school in Pune was booked by the city police for allegedly thrashing and injuring a Class 6 student for not tucking in his shirt. The accused, identified as Sandesh Bhosale, 26, allegedly committed the act during a computer class on September 27.

The student's father filed a complaint, leading to the registration of a case under Section 115 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 (Care and Protection of Children) at the Swargate Police Station.

According to the complainant, the physical assault left the student with an ear injury. The incident sparked outrage among parents and locals, with Maharashtra Navnirman Party (MNS) leader Ganesh Bokare and his supporters demanding strict action against the teacher. Some individuals even vandalized the school property.