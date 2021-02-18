IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / UP Budget Session begins today, Opposition to corner govt on farmers’ protest
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker HN Dixit and others attend an all-party meeting, ahead of the Budget Session, in Lucknow on Wednesday, February 17. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker HN Dixit and others attend an all-party meeting, ahead of the Budget Session, in Lucknow on Wednesday, February 17. (PTI)
india news

UP Budget Session begins today, Opposition to corner govt on farmers’ protest

After the Governor’s address on February 18, the House is likely to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukerjee and former UP governor Motilal Vora on February 19
READ FULL STORY
By Umesh Raghuvanshi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 AM IST

As the Uttar Pradesh assembly’s Budget Session begins today, major Opposition parties are set to corner the state government on issues concerning farmers, unemployment, rising inflation and the law and order situation.

Governor Anandiben Patel’s address before the joint sitting of the two Houses would be 11am, marking the beginning of the Budget Session. Political parties are holding meetings of their legislature parties to work out their respective strategies.

“We will raise a host of issues...We are demanding more sittings to allow a debate on various important issues and the Opposition has perfect floor coordination,” said Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary after attending the all-party meeting that Speaker Hridaya Narain Dikshit had convened here on Wednesday to seek cooperation of all political parties for a smooth conduct of the business of the House.

Also Read | UP Assembly Speaker seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth budget Session

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the state government would present paperless budget for 2021-2022 in the House. He referred to state government’s successful strategy of checking the spread of Covid-19 and said the state government would like to have a meaningful debate on important issues in the House.

Besides the chief minister, minister for parliamentary affairs and finance Suresh Khanna, Apna Dal leader Neel Ratan Singh Patel, BSP leader Lalji Verma and Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’ attended the meeting. Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party’s Triveni Ram attended the meeting in place of Om Prakash Rajbhar.

CLP leader Mishra said, “We have requested the state government to have a longer Budget Session to have more time for debate on important issues.”

After the Governor’s address on February 18, the House is likely to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukerjee and former UP governor Motilal Vora on February 19. The House is likely to begin debate on motion of thanks to the Governor for her address on the same day.

The state assembly has allowed the members to attend the House virtually. As social distancing will be followed for the seating of members, arrangements have been made in galleries too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai.(Reuters File Photo)
india news

Petrol price hike: Other cities where it's nearing 100 mark

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The price of petrol price saw a hike of 34 paise per litre today, while diesel price increased by 32 paise per litre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres. (HT file Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief and senior minister Jayant Patil objective is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres. (HT file Photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Maha minisIn a post on Twitter, the minister also said he is doing fine and taking appropriate medical advice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A collection of previous TIME magazine covers. (TIME/Twitter)
A collection of previous TIME magazine covers. (TIME/Twitter)
india news

5 Indian-origin persons, Indian activist feature in TIME magazine's list

PTI, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The 2021 TIME100 Next, released on Wednesday, is an expansion of TIME’s flagship TIME100 franchise of the most influential people in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the northern town of Haridwar.(REUTERS)
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of river Ganges amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the northern town of Haridwar.(REUTERS)
india news

Maha Kumbh 2021 limited to 30 days, to begin on April 1

ANI, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:37 AM IST
The state government has also emphasised reducing the duration of Kumbh as they fear becoming a hot spot of the virus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

PM Modi’s 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held online due to Covid-19: Pokhriyal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:33 AM IST
The interaction with students from classes 9 to 12 ahead of their exams will be held in March, the minister said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samajwadi Party leaders protesting outside UP Assembly on Thursday.(HT Photo)
Samajwadi Party leaders protesting outside UP Assembly on Thursday.(HT Photo)
india news

SP leaders protest outside Uttar Pradesh Assembly as budget session begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Speaker Hriday Nath Dikshit had called an all-party meeting on Wednesday to seek cooperation from state leaders in smooth conduct of the session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel patrol Ghaziabad Junction ahead of today’s rail roko call by farmers, in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel patrol Ghaziabad Junction ahead of today’s rail roko call by farmers, in Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
india news

Farmers call for nationwide ‘rail roko’ protest today: Key points

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the protest, last week announced the rail blockade to press for its demand to repeal the legislation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
Demonstrators at the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site in New Delhi, on Wednesday, February 17. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )
india news

Farm stir LIVE: Farmers call for 4-hour ‘rail roko’ protest

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The farm unions have demanded that the government must “immediately” resolve the farmers' issues or they will intensify the agitation and mobilise more farmers for support.
READ FULL STORY
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT archive)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (HT archive)
india news

Bihar Budget Session from Friday, Congress yet to name House leader

By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Congress’s Bihar in-charge, Bhakta Charan Das, said he was unaware of the leadership vacancy and will discuss the issue with the party seniors on February 19, and take appropriate action
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with members of fisherman community, in Puducherry.(ANI Photo)
india news

Puducherry CM translates fisherwoman's complaint as a praise to Rahul Gandhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:00 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi's interaction with the community created much social media buzz after he asked for a separate ministry of fisheries for the fishermen community.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker HN Dixit and others attend an all-party meeting, ahead of the Budget Session, in Lucknow on Wednesday, February 17. (PTI)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assembly Speaker HN Dixit and others attend an all-party meeting, ahead of the Budget Session, in Lucknow on Wednesday, February 17. (PTI)
india news

UP Budget Session begins today, Opposition to corner govt on farmers’ protest

By Umesh Raghuvanshi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:05 AM IST
After the Governor’s address on February 18, the House is likely to pay homage to former president Pranab Mukerjee and former UP governor Motilal Vora on February 19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (REUTERS)
Representational image. (REUTERS)
india news

Petrol touches 100/litre mark in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:59 AM IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot blamed the Centre for the high fuel prices as the latter has not reduced the taxes. He said if they reduce the taxes, then their revenue will decline
READ FULL STORY
Close
The total number of cases in the metropolitan now stands at 315,751, while active cases are 5,943. (HT FILE)
The total number of cases in the metropolitan now stands at 315,751, while active cases are 5,943. (HT FILE)
india news

Mumbai witnesses rise in Covid-19 cases, records highest single-day spike

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
On February 16, it would take 445 days for the coronavirus cases to double, this number decreased to 436 days on February 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It took more than 2 years for Priya Ramani to clear the tag of being an accused.
It took more than 2 years for Priya Ramani to clear the tag of being an accused.
india news

Priya Ramani vs MJ Akbar case: 5 takeaways from the order

By Sunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Hindustan Times' National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury explains 5 key takeaways from the verdict in the MJ Akbar's defamation case against former journalist Priya Ramani, who had accused him of sexual harassment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate celebrating his win in the municipal elections in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
A Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate celebrating his win in the municipal elections in Amritsar, Punjab, on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)
india news

Congress sweeps Punjab municipal polls: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:45 AM IST
The Congress in 2015 could not win a majority in any of the corporations that went to the polls on Sunday. Elections to the state assembly are due in early 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP