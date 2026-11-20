“Please appreciate the transformation that India is going through, that it has in fact undergone, especially since 2014, which makes it easier and more efficient to do business. This is particularly visible in infrastructure, including highways, ports, airports, rail and power. It is essential to update the picture of India and not be stuck in the past,“ Jaishankar said while addressing Raisina Tokyo 2026.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar urged Japanese businesses to update their perception of India and not remain stuck in the past, highlighting the country's economic transformation and expanding global engagement during his visit to Tokyo.

Jaishankar was in Japan from November 18 to 20, during which he participated in the fourth India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2)with defence minister Rajnath Singh and their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, the MEA press release said.

Which sectors did India and Japan identify for stronger business and technology cooperation?

Which sectors did India and Japan identify for stronger business and technology cooperation?

Why did Jaishankar urge Japanese businesses to update their perception of India?

Why did Jaishankar urge Japanese businesses to update their perception of India?

He also addressed the third Raisina Tokyo, where he highlighted India's economic transformation, its expanding global engagement and the significant opportunities for strengthening cooperation between India and Japan.

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During the 2+2 dialogue, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advancing cooperation for a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific. They reviewed progress in defence and security cooperation and agreed to deepen collaboration in defence exercises, defence industry, maritime security, cybersecurity and space.

The ministers welcomed the signing of a Letter of Intent on the utilisation of firing ranges in India by Japan Self-Defence Forces. They also agreed to advance project-based economic security cooperation in strategic sectors.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. A joint statement was issued following the meeting.

Focus on investment, technology Jaishankar also held the 19th Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi. Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership, anchored in shared democratic values, mutual trust, common interests and a shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

They highlited the growing importance of economic security and resilient supply chains. The discussions covered cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, digital public infrastructure, telecommunications and advanced manufacturing.

The ministers also reviewed progress in economic and commercial cooperation, including efforts to enhance Japanese investment in India. They emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation in mobility, infrastructure, logistics and other areas of mutual interest.

People-to-people exchanges also featured in the discussions, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to implementing the Action Plan for India-Japan Human Resource Exchange.

The two ministers discussed preparations for commemorative activities planned in 2027 to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan. They also unveiled the 75th Anniversary Joint Logo, which encapsulates the spirit of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

During the visit, Jaishankar also met former Japanese prime minister and present chairman of the Japan India Association, Fumio Kishida, and Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party.