UPSC moves to cancel candidature of trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday, July 19, filed a case against IAS probationer Puja Khedkar and served a show cause notice for the cancellation of her candidature from the Civil Services Exam -2022 and to debar her from the future exams. IAS trainee officer Pooja Khedkar

The commission, in a statement, said it has conducted a detailed and thorough investigation in the misdemeanour of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022.

From this investigation it has been revealed that she fraudulently availed attempts beyond the permissible limit under the examination rules by faking her identity by way of changing her name, her father’s and mother’s name, photograph, signature, her email ID, mobile number and address.

“The UPSC initiated a series of actions against her, including criminal prosecution by filing a First Information Report (FIR) with the police authorities and has issued a show cause notice for cancellation of her candidature of the Civil Services Examination-2022 and debarment from future examinations, selections, in accordance with the rules of the Civil Services Examination-2022." said the statement.

Based on UPSC's complaint, Delhi Police has registered a case against Khedkar in connection with cheating, fraudulence and forgery.



The Commission has also mentioned that it stringently adheres to its Constitutional mandate, and conducts all its processes, including all examinations, with the highest possible order of due diligence without any compromise.



“The UPSC has ensured the sanctity and integrity of all its examination processes with the utmost fairness and strict observance of rules and has deservedly earned the trust and credibility of a very high order from the public, especially the candidates,” the Commission added.

It also said that it is unequivocally committed to ensure that such high order of trust and credibility remains intact and uncompromised.

Earlier on Thursday (July 18), the general administrative department (GAD) of Maharashtra government headed by additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre submitted its report on the many allegations against Khedkar to the department of personnel and training (DoPT) of the Union government.



The report was also sent to the Centre’s one-member committee headed by additional secretary Manoj Diwedi probing the case. Khedkar courted controversy after it surfaced that she had fixed an amber beacon and the state government insignia to the Audi that she drove to work and the dispute with a senior officer over the use of latter’s office.