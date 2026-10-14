'US donors funding CJP': American singer Mary Millben backs Modi government

American singer Mary Millben has alleged that donors in the United States who oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi are funding the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), and urged young Indians to organise and peacefully protest against the outfit.

In a post on X, American singer Mary Millben wrote, “This is not the time to be silent" (X/@MaryMillben)

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“To all the beautiful young patriots in India: This is not the time to be silent,” Millben wrote in a post on X, naming Abhijeet Dipke and the CJP. She alleged that they were “being funded by donors in the US who are against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and your future under his leadership”.

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“Do not fear, my young patriots. Your Prime Minister, who has served India for 25 years, 12 years as Prime Minister, elected three consecutive terms, is not going to bow to disruptive forces from my country,” she wrote.

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Read her full post here:

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{{^usCountry}} Millben further alleged that the donors followed a pattern globally of targeting conservative leaders. “Find a US educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction,” she wrote, adding that while such efforts had not succeeded, they had “impacted the development and governance of the country”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Millben further alleged that the donors followed a pattern globally of targeting conservative leaders. “Find a US educated person from the country, radicalize them, send them back to the country, and fund them to start chaos and destruction,” she wrote, adding that while such efforts had not succeeded, they had “impacted the development and governance of the country”. {{/usCountry}}

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Calling for a new voice in India, Millben said it was time for people “born, raised, educated on the soil of India, to RISE UP, organize, and peacefully protest the disruptive spirit of the Cockroach Party”.

“There should always be a counter movement to uphold democracy and freedom,” she added, ending her post with the appeal: “Rise up, young patriots! Rise up!”

Mary Millben's earlier comments

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This is not the first time Millben has expressed support for the Modi government. Just a few days ago, she congratulated the prime minister on completing 25 years in public service, describing him as a “shining beacon of the Indian dream”. She also called for unity across communities to mark the milestone.

In August, Millben criticised those opposing an upcoming Madison Square Garden event featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat. In a post on X, she targeted New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and alleged that opponents were against the event because they opposed Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Last year, Millben described Modi as “a good friend” and praised his leadership in India and on the global stage. She also called her experiences with the prime minister “memorable and inspiring”.

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CJP and Dipke have previously faced scrutiny and RTI inquiries over their finances. Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari had raised questions about how Dipke funded his education at Boston University in the US and a pledged ₹1 crore legal defence fund linked to Kapil Sibal.

Dipke has denied the allegations, saying his studies were funded through a university scholarship and an education loan.

CJP leaders arrested

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar, which has been denotified as a protest area, police said.

Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months and released on a personal bond and a surety of ₹5,000, police said.

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The three were produced before a Special Executive Magistrate on Wednesday morning.

The CJP leaders were detained early Tuesday after they allegedly breached barricades and entered the Jantar Mantar area without authorisation, raised slogans demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, and erected a national flag there.

(With inputs from agencies)