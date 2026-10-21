Marco Rubio dismisses question on India protests as domestic matter, calls ‘UN experts’ an oxymoron

US secretary of state Marco Rubio described the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar as India's "domestic matter", while calling UN experts an "oxymoron" over their criticism of the police response to the demonstrations.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Reacting to the remarks made by UN experts on the CJP protests and the police response, Rubio said, “Oh, UN experts, my favourite. The UN experts are the oxymoron.”
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
“It is a domestic political matter. I am not going to comment on it. This is a democracy, they have elections here. I am not going to opine on their domestic, political matters. We have protests every day in US,” said Rubio while talking to reporters.
UN experts had criticised the Indian police's “heavy-handed” response to youth-led demonstrations in Delhi. They urged the authorities to protect peaceful protests and ensure justice for alleged human rights violations during these and earlier demonstrations.
India slams UN for ‘selective targeting'
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
Speaking during a discussion on the agenda item concerning the Working Group on Enforced Disappearances, Barkha Tamrakar, deputy secretary in the ministry of external affairs, highlighted the constitutional and institutional safeguards in place in India to address allegations of human rights violations.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
Speaking during a discussion on the agenda item concerning the Working Group on Enforced Disappearances, Barkha Tamrakar, deputy secretary in the ministry of external affairs, highlighted the constitutional and institutional safeguards in place in India to address allegations of human rights violations.
{{/usCountry}}
More than 20 UN human rights experts in Geneva had expressed alarm over what they called a "repeatedly heavy-handed police response" to youth-led protests in the national capital.
She said, “Human rights should not be used as an instrument of political pressure or selective country targeting. India engages with international human rights mechanisms, but such engagement must be based on dialogue, consultation and cooperation, with non-selectivity and transparency as guiding principles.”
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Tamrakar said India was willing to address specific cases supported by proper documentation through established channels. However, she opposed any “attempt to convert unverified allegations, incomplete statistics or a report that contains no India country observation into a negative characterisation of the world's largest democracy”.
Deep Dive
What did Marco Rubio say about UN experts criticizing the protest crackdown in India?
Rubio called “UN experts” an “oxymoron” and declined to comment on the protests, describing them as a domestic political matter for India.
Why did UN experts criticize the police response to the youth-led protests?
The experts described the response as heavy-handed, citing reports of force against unarmed protesters, detentions and restrictions on peaceful assembly. They called for an end to excessive force and an independent investigation into alleged violations.
How has India responded to UN criticism of the protests?
India has described UN remarks on the protests as unwarranted interference in its internal affairs. It has also opposed using unverified allegations or incomplete statistics to portray the country negatively.
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Marco Rubio dismisses question on India protests as domestic matter, calls ‘UN experts’ an oxymoron
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks