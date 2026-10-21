US Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets Mukesh, Anant Ambani at Jamnagar refinery

Reliance Industries Ltd chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday welcomed US secretary of state Marco Rubio at RIL’s Jamnagar refinery – the world’s largest refinery complex -- and gave him an overview of the company’s investments across energy and digital infrastructure.

US ambassador to India Sergio Gor accompanied Rubio to Jamnagar (HT Photo)

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US ambassador to India Sergio Gor accompanied Rubio to Jamnagar, the home to the world’s largest refinery, a company statement said. The refinery is the largest and most complex single-site refinery in the world. It has 1.4 million barrels per day (mmbpd) crude processing capacity and a complexity index of 21.1, which is the highest in the world. The complexity index allows it to process even heaviest crude oils with almost zero waste.

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The visitors were given a tour of the world-class refinery complex, offering a first-hand view of its scale, advanced technology and integrated operations, the statement said. Visitors were also hosted by RIL executive director Anant Ambani.

Deep Dive What did Marco Rubio see during his visit to Reliance’s Jamnagar complex? Rubio toured the refinery and was briefed on Reliance’s New Energy giga-factories, being commissioned in phases, and data centres under construction. The visit showcased the company’s energy and digital infrastructure investments. Why was the Jamnagar refinery relevant to Marco Rubio’s visit to India? The refinery is the world’s largest single-site refinery, with capacity to process 1.4 million barrels of crude oil per day. The visit included discussions about global energy security and opportunities for energy cooperation. What areas of energy cooperation did Rubio and the Ambanis discuss? Discussions covered reliable and affordable energy supplies, resilient supply chains, technology and commercial partnerships. They also explored how dependable power can support data centres and the expanding digital economy.

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{{^usCountry}} Rubio and Gor were also explained Reliance’s New Energy giga-factories, which are currently being commissioned in phases, and the data centres under construction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubio and Gor were also explained Reliance’s New Energy giga-factories, which are currently being commissioned in phases, and the data centres under construction. {{/usCountry}}

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The tour provided an overview of the company’s investments across energy and digital infrastructure, bringing together its well-established advanced manufacturing and deep-tech capabilities, the statement said.

Ambanis outlined Reliance’s long-term vision for the Jamnagar complex and its development as a centre for deep-tech, innovation and advanced manufacturing, it said.

“The visit included wide-ranging discussions on the global energy landscape and opportunities for commercial partnerships across conventional and new energy,” it said.

“The exchange covered reliable and affordable energy supplies, technological advances, resilient supply chains and the investment required to meet growing demand,” it added.

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Discussions also explored the increasing intersection of energy and digital infrastructure, including the role of dependable power in supporting data centres and the expansion of the digital economy, according to the statement.

Ambanis shared their perspectives on opportunities for collaboration with US companies, drawing on complementary strengths in technology, engineering and advanced manufacturing.

The interaction provided a constructive opportunity to exchange industry perspectives and explore areas of mutual commercial interest, the statement said.