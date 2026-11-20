Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s mother, Savitri Devi (91), died on Friday morning at Panchur, her ancestral village in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district.

Yogi Adityanath's mother died in Uttarakhand on Friday. (X/@pushkardhami)

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over her death. In a post on X, Dhami said the news of Savitri Devi’s passing was deeply saddening and described her death as an irreparable loss to the family.

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“Mother’s love, blessings and affection are the most precious assets of life,” Dhami said, offering his condolences to Yogi Adityanath and his family. He also prayed to Baba Kedar to grant the departed soul a place at his holy feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

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{{^usCountry}} Yogi Adityanath was born in 1972 in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal district. He left home early in his life and later became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, who was then the head of the Gorakhnath Math. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yogi Adityanath was born in 1972 in Panchur village of Pauri Garhwal district. He left home early in his life and later became a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, who was then the head of the Gorakhnath Math. {{/usCountry}}

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Savitri Devi's rites are likely to take place in Haridwar on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. Police and the district administration are in touch with the family members, Pauri Garhwal SSP Sarvesh Panwar was quoted as saying.