UP speaker bans gutka, pan masala in assembly, imposes fine: ‘Got spit cleaned’

UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana announced on Wednesday that the consumption of pan masala and gutka has been banned inside the premises after an MLA was caught spitting the tobacco product. UP Speaker Satish Mahana revealed that he personally cleaned the area.(HT_PRINT)

The speaker, who was visibly concerned by the incident, said that any individual who would be found consuming gutka and pan masala in the assembly premises will be fined ₹1000.

"The consumption of pan-masala and gutka is hereby prohibited on Vidhan Sabha premises, with immediate effect. If any individual consumes pan-masala and gutka on Vidhan Sabha premises, a fine of ₹1,000 will be imposed on them, and necessary action as per rule will be taken against them," Mahana stated.

'Don't want to humiliate but...': Satish Mahana on pan spitting incident

Mahana revealed that one of the MLAs was found to have consumed a pan and spit it out inside the assembly hall.

Addressing the House on Wednesday, Mahana revealed that he got the area cleaned.

Though he confirmed that he had viewed a video showing the MLA responsible for the act, Mahana refrained from naming the individual.

Also Read | Lucknow struggles to shed its ‘spitting’ image

"This morning, I received information that in this hall of our Vidhan Sabha, a member had spit after consuming pan masala. So, I came here and got it cleaned. I have seen the MLA in the video. But I do not want to humiliate any individual. So, I am not taking their name. I urge all members that if they see anyone doing this, they should stop them," he stated in the assembly today.

"Keeping this assembly clean is our responsibility. If the MLA in question comes and tells me that they have done this, it will be good; otherwise, I will call them," Mahana added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on February 20 presented the state budget for the year 2025-26. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the state's budget is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget, with a focus on infrastructure development.

Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi said, "This budget is over 8,08,736 crore Rs, which is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget".