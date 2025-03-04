UP assembly speaker calls out MLA for spitting pan masala inside Vidhan Sabha | Watch

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday pulled up MLAs after getting the information of a member spitting pan masala in the Vidhan Sabha hall, adding that he himself got the area cleaned. Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Satish Mahana conducts the proceedings of the house during Budget Session 2025-26(ANI/File)

Addressing the members before the commencement of the House on Tuesday, Satish Mahana said he cleaned the area after receiving information about the incident.

While Satish Mahana acknowledged having seen the MLA involved in the act through a video, he said won't naming the MLA to avoid public humiliation.

"This morning, I received information that in this hall of our Vidhan Sabha, some Member has spit after consuming pan masala. So, I came here and got it cleaned. I have seen the MLA in the video. But I do not want to humiliate any individual. So, I am not taking their name. I urge all Members that if they see anyone doing this, they should stop them...Keeping this Assembly clean is our responsibility...If the MLA in question comes and tells me that they have done this, it will be good; otherwise, I will call them," he said.

UP budget

Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on February 20 presented state budget for the year 2025-26, which chief minister Yogi Adityanath said is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget with a focus on infrastructure development.

"This budget is over 8,08,736 crore Rs, which is 9.8 per cent higher than the 2024-25 budget. On one hand, the growth in the budget size reflects the state's strength, while on the other hand, it also shows the commitment of the double-engine government," news agency ANI quoted CM Yogi as saying at a press conference.

Yogi Adityanath also highlighted that while UP's economy was previously ranked 6th-7th in the country, it is now the second-largest economy in India.

"According to the report by NITI Aayog on the fiscal health of states, Uttar Pradesh has been placed in the front-runner category. Between 2018 and 2022, the state's physical health index increased by 8.9 per cent, and during this period, UP succeeded in reducing unemployment and creating additional jobs," he highlighted.