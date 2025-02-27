Yogi Adityanath, other ministers perform puja at Prayagraj as Maha Kumbh 2025 concludes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, KP Maurya and other ministers of the cabinet on Thursday perform pooja at Arail Ghat-Sangam in Prayagraj following the culmination of Maha Kumbh on Wednesday. Following the conclusion of Maha Kumbh on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, KP Maurya, and other cabinet members performed puja at Arail Ghat-Sangam in Prayagraj on Thursday.(ANI)

Earlier, CM Yogi along with members of his cabinet participated in the cleanliness drive at Arail Ghat in Prayagraj. The UP CM thanked the people who contributed to the successful organization of Maha Kumbh-2025 at Prayagraj.

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Brajesh Pathak also expressed his thanks to all the people who had worked for the success of the festival, " I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the devotees who came to Maha Kumbh. I congratulate and express my gratitude to all the sanitation workers, doctors, nurses, paramedics, and other employees who provided support... I express my heartfelt gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi."

Also read: PM Modi calls Maha Kumbh ‘Maha Yagya of unity', hails Yogi Adityanath govt

The 45-day-long religious gathering, Mahakumbh 2025, concluded on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the success of Mahakumbh 2025 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that in the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees have taken a dip in the holy Triveni.

In a post on X CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Respected Prime Minister, it is the result of your successful guidance that the 'Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, Harmony' Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj has been concluded today by setting new standards of security, cleanliness and good management along with grandeur and divinity. In the last 45 holy days, more than 66 crore devotees including revered saints and sages have been blessed by taking a dip of faith in the holy Triveni."

CM Yogi further said that the religious gathering bound the whole world with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

"This festival of humanity, which gives the nectar message of 'all people are one' to the whole world, is binding the whole world in the thread of unity with the sacred sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Your guidance and good wishes always provide new energy to all of us. Thank you very much, Prime Minister! Har Har-Gange, victory to Lord Beni Madhav!," he further said.

Also read: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 highlights: Grand fair sees footfall of more than 66 crore

The Uttar Pradesh CM was replying to PM Modi's blog that reflected on the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a "Maha Yagya of unity."