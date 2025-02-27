PM Modi calls Maha Kumbh ‘Maha Yagya of unity', hails Yogi Adityanath govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in a blog post hailed the Maha Kumbh 2025 as the ‘Maha Yagya of Unity’, after the 45-day long religious festival came to an end with the ‘Shahi Snan’ on Mahashivratri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on February 5.(Narendra Modi/X)

The prime minister took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam-- a confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati on February 5, wrote,"Maha Kumbh has concluded. The Maha Yagya of unity concluded. When the country awakens and begins to breathe the air with new consciousness after breaking all the shackles of hundreds of years of slavery mentality, such scenes are visible that we saw in Prayagraj after January 13."

Recalling the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya which he attended last year, PM Modi further said,"On January 22, 2024, I spoke about devotion and patriotism. During the Maha Kumbh, several gods-goddesses, seers, children and old, women and youths gathered, displaying the country's awakened consciousness."

“This Maha Kumbh was the Maha Kumbh of unity, where the beliefs of 140 crore Indians stood together during this festival,” he added.

PM Modi praises Yogi Adityanath

While calling the Maha Kumbh as a “subject of research for management professionals” and “planning and policy experts”, the prime minister praised the Yogi Adityanath government.

“As a member of parliament from UP, I proudly say that the people and administration under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath made this event successful. Whether it is the Centre or state, nobody was the ruler and administrator. Everyone was a devoted “sevak” during the Maha Kumbh. Everyone worked with full dedication to make this Maha Kumbh a successful one," Modi added.

“The people of Prayagraj despite difficulties in these 45 days helped the devotees, it is praiseworthy. I thank the people of Prayagraj and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, over 66.21 crore devotees took the sacred dip in the holy Triveni during Mahakumbh 2025.