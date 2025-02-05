Watch: PM Narendra Modi takes holy dip in Sangam at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, wherein he took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Holding 'rudraksha' beads and chanting mantras, the prime minister offered prayers while standing in the river.

Earlier, PM Modi took a boat ride with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to reach Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

The Mahakumbh commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13), and is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. It will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

During his visit to Prayagraj on December 13, the prime minister inaugurated 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore, improving connectivity, amenities and services for the general public.

The Maha Kumbh, being held after 12 years, has so far drawn over 38 crore pilgrims from across India and the world, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the mega fair.



On Tuesday Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk during his visit to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh-2025 participated in several significant spiritual activities.

In a post on X, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuck Ji of Bhutan today visited the 'Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre' in Prayagraj, the holy symbol of spirituality and modernity, Mahakumbh-2025 and observed the divine, grand and digital form of Mahakumbh."

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the two leaders offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Mandir and visited the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

To ensure a smooth and secure bathing experience for devotees, saints, mahatmas, and Kalpvasis, an extensive police and security arrangement was put in place across the Maha Kumbh fair area, ANI reported.

Security personnel from various forces were deployed at key locations such as intersections, pontoon bridges, Akhara routes, and bathing ghats.

