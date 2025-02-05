Menu Explore
Mahakumbh gives early glimpse of developed India: UP minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 05, 2025 07:46 AM IST

AK Sharma said though the Mahakumbh was an old tradition and would have been organised many times before, but it was happening in modern India this time.

State urban development minister AK Sharma said the Mahakumbh was also being organised to showcase India’s prowess to the world.

An aerial view of Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh (Deepak Gupta/HT)
An aerial view of Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Sharma, who also holds the energy portfolio, said though the Mahakumbh was an old tradition and would have been organised many times before, but it was happening in modern India this time.

“Mahakumbh 2025 gives an early glimpse of developed India,” he noted

“We have been working on the organisation of the Mahakumbh this time with the spirit and an intention to showcase India’s prowess to the whole world,” Sharma added.

Both the departments of Sharma played a significant role in the organisation of the mega religious fair.

“Not only pilgrims from the country, but even people from elsewhere in the world who came to witness the Mahakumbh praised the spiritual and physical experience, along with the cleanliness and lighting arrangements at Mahakumbh Nagar,” he added.

The minister said the Mahakumbh witnessed the advance, elaborate planning and its meticulous and flawless execution, particularly of cleanliness and hygiene.

