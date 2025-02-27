PM Modi set to attend Sufi festival at Sunder Nursery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inaugural day of the Sufi music festival “Jahan-e-Khusrau,” set to take place at Sunder Nursery from February 28 to March 2, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Union home minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to attend the festival, prompting security measures that will see the park closed to general visitors on February 27 and 28. Union home minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to attend the festival, prompting security measures that will see the park closed to general visitors on February 27 and 28. (REUTERS)

“Park closure. Closure for VVIP visit. Sunder Nursery park will remain closed on February 27-28, 2025. By the order of the Delhi Police,” said a post on X by Sunder Nursery on Wednesday.

The lineup includes renowned artists such as Satinder Sartaj, Manjari Chaturvedi, and Malini Awasthi, with tickets starting at ₹500.

“This Silver Jubilee edition is an invitation to rediscover the timeless wisdom of Sufi traditions and to celebrate the harmony that binds us all,” said festival founder Muzaffar Ali.

The festival, completing 25 years, has hosted 30 editions worldwide, showcasing the mystical and musical traditions of revered Sufi saints like Rumi, Amir Khusrau, Baba Bulleh Shah, and Lalleshwari.

Performances on the opening day, February 28, will feature the Sanjukta Sinha Dance Company and Mooralala Marwada from Gujarat, Jasu Khan Manganiyar with Yawar Abdal from Kashmir, and Hyderabad’s famous qawwals Nazeer and Naseer Ahmed Warsi. Kanwar Grewal from Punjab will also perform.

Day two will see performances by Delhi’s Manjari Chaturvedi, Uttar Pradesh’s Malini Awasthi, and Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj. The festival’s final day will feature artists such as Shivani Varma from Delhi, Hargun Kaur from Punjab, and Maharashtra’s Varsha Singh Dhanoa.

Ali shared a personal message from PM Modi, who praised India’s deep spiritual and musical traditions. “For centuries, music has been an intrinsic part of our socio-cultural fabric. Deeply associated with spirituality, it can elevate the mind and act as a rejuvenating and healing force,” the message read. Modi also emphasised how the participation of artists from across the globe reflects India’s inclusive worldview.

The festival’s theme, “Unity in Diversity,” aims to highlight Sufi music’s role in fostering peace and harmony. “The PM’s presence will only add to the festival and its charm,” Ali said.