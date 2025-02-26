Maha Kumbh 2025 live updates: Devotees throng Sangam for last snan on Maha Shivratri

Maha Kumbh 2025 live: A devotee prays after taking holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh 2025 live: The month-long celebration of Maha Kumbh, one the world’s largest religious gatherings, comes to a grand conclusion on Wednesday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Scores of devotees from across the world are making their way to Prayagraj to participate in the last snan (holy dip) of this Maha Kumbh. Many have already begun to take the holy dip on the last day of the event....Read More

Maha Kumbh this year began on January 13 and saw its first biggest snan the day after, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. So far, over 64 crore people have participated in the Maha Kumbh, according to a PTI report. On Tuesday itself, on the eve of Maha Shivratri, over 1.4 crore people took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

Maha Kumbh 2025 | Key Points

The devotees began taking holy dips in the Sangam or other ghats amid tight security arrangements to make sure that any mishap such as overcrowding can be avoided.

The last ‘snan’ of Maha Kumbh 2025 began early Wednesday morning amid the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in devotion to Lord Shiva.

Some of the biggest occasions during Maha Kumbh 2025 when the devotees came for ‘snan’ include- Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), Maghi Purnima (February 12), and Mahashivratri (February 26).

To manage the huge crowd at Maha Kumbh on Maha Shivratri, the mela venue and the city of Prayagraj were turned into no vehicle zones on Tuesday.