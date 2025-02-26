Maha Kumbh 2025 live updates: Devotees throng Sangam for last snan on Maha Shivratri
Maha Kumbh 2025 live: The month-long celebration of Maha Kumbh, one the world’s largest religious gatherings, comes to a grand conclusion on Wednesday on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. Scores of devotees from across the world are making their way to Prayagraj to participate in the last snan (holy dip) of this Maha Kumbh. Many have already begun to take the holy dip on the last day of the event....Read More
Maha Kumbh this year began on January 13 and saw its first biggest snan the day after, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. So far, over 64 crore people have participated in the Maha Kumbh, according to a PTI report. On Tuesday itself, on the eve of Maha Shivratri, over 1.4 crore people took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.
Maha Kumbh 2025 | Key Points
The devotees began taking holy dips in the Sangam or other ghats amid tight security arrangements to make sure that any mishap such as overcrowding can be avoided.
The last ‘snan’ of Maha Kumbh 2025 began early Wednesday morning amid the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ in devotion to Lord Shiva.
Some of the biggest occasions during Maha Kumbh 2025 when the devotees came for ‘snan’ include- Makar Sankranti (January 14), Mauni Amavasya (January 29), Basant Panchami (February 3), Maghi Purnima (February 12), and Mahashivratri (February 26).
To manage the huge crowd at Maha Kumbh on Maha Shivratri, the mela venue and the city of Prayagraj were turned into no vehicle zones on Tuesday.
Maha Kumbh 2025 live: 65 crore dips completed at Maha Kumbh
Maha Kumbh 2025 live: The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Maha Kumbh 2025 has announced that so far, a whopping 65 crore dips have been completed at the mela. 'When faith unites millions, devotion knows no bounds," the post said.
Maha Kumbh 2025 live: Yogi Adityanath greets devotees who have come for Maha Shivratri snan
The office of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he has extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state, as well as to the revered saints, sages, and devotees who have arrived to bathe in the 'Mahakumbh-2025 Prayagraj' on the auspicious occasion of the main bathing festival, Mahashivratri.
Maha Kumbh 2025 live: Over 350 additional trains to take devotees back from Prayagraj as mela concludes
The Indian Railways said that it has planned over 350 additional trains from Prayagraj in order to facilitate the return of devotees as the Maha Kumbh 2025 concludes. On Maha Shivratri, lakhs of devotees are expected to participate in the mela's last snan, following which, they will depart from Prayagraj.
Maha Kumbh 2025 live: Devotees asked to take holy dip in the nearest ghat on their route
Rajesh Dwivedi, SSP of Kumbh Mela, told news agency PTI that they implemented zonal scheme in view of the large crowd, under which, the devotees take dip at the nearest ghat to the route they are coming from and return from the same route.
"Seeing the crowd, we have implemented zonal scheme under which devotees take dip at the nearest ghat to the route they are coming from and return from the same route. This is Parade area, where devotees are coming from city area... Since today is Mahashivratri, the Shiv temples in our Mela area will be thronged by devotees," he said.
Maha Kumbh 2025 live: Yogi Adityanath's special instructions to officials
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure that the Maha Kumbh concludes peacefully on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, one of the biggest Hindu festivals. He has directed officials that special attention should be given to security, convenience, and cleanliness and that no devotee should face any inconvenience anywhere.
Maha Kumbh 2025 live: Visuals show scores of devotees at Triveni Sangam on the last day of Maha Kumbh
As Maha Kumbh 2025 comes to a conclusion on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, scores of devotees have made their way to the Triveni Sangam to participate in the last snan of the mela. Watch.