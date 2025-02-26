How world media covered 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj: ‘More pilgrims than US population’

Maha Kumbh 2025: A sea of pilgrims from across the country on Wednesday, February 26, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Maha Shivratri as the 45-day Maha Kumbh inched towards its closure. Naga Sadhus arrive in a procession to take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.(AFP)

Maha Kumbh, a mega religious gathering that takes place once in 12 years, began on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and saw grand processions of Naga Sadhus and three Amrit Snans. As per official figures, over 65 crore devotees have, so far, visited this year's Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

The 45-day mega Hindu event has garnered extensive coverage from international media, highlighting its unparalleled scale, cultural significance, technological advancements, and the challenges of managing such a massive gathering.

Naga Sadhus take a dip in Sangam in Prayagraj.(AFP)

How foreign media covered Maha Kumbh 2025

The Wall Street Journal reported that Maha Kumbh Mela hosted more pilgrims than the entire population of the United States, with estimates approaching half a billion attendees over the six-week period. It carried an interesting headline- ‘This Indian Festival Hosts More Pilgrims Than the Population of the U.S.’

Similarly, The Huffington Post described the Maha Kumbh Mela as the largest pilgrimage in the world, detailing the rituals and beliefs associated with the festival.

Massive crowd

According to government data, by 2am on Wednesday, over 11.66 lakh devotees immersed themselves in the Sangam on Mahashivratri, which marks the last day of the Kumbh.

The number surged to 25.64 lakh in the next two hours and 41.11 lakh by 6am. By 10am, 81.09 lakh people had taken the final 'snan' at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

News agency AFP reported that despite two deadly stampedes that killed dozens, the festival in Prayagraj has been hailed as a triumph by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, bolstering its carefully cultivated image as a steward of Hindu resurgence and prosperity.

A devotee reacts at the site of a stampede amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on January 29, 2025.(AFP)

The festival was marred by a deadly stampede on January 29 that killed at least 30 people and injured 90 others.

Earlier this month, another 18 people died during a stampede at the railway station in New Delhi when surging crowds scrambled to catch trains to Prayagraj.

But the twin tragedies failed to deter millions who continued to pour into the sprawling temporary township along the banks of the river. Organisers now face the massive task of cleaning the site up after the festival ends and pilgrims go home, AFP reported.

Another news agency Reuters detailed how the 2025 festival, branded the 'Digital Maha Kumbh' by the Indian government, employed advanced technologies to enhance safety and coordination.

CNN covered the arrival of ash-smeared Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, taking ritualistic dips at the confluence of sacred rivers, emphasising the event's deep-rooted traditions.

The New York Times, in its social media post, described the event as a “sacred” gathering that attracts devotees, tourists, politicians, and celebrities from across the world.