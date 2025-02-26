Maha Kumbh 2025 ends today: Maha Shivratri rush at Sangam for final ‘snan’; police on alert in Prayagraj | 10 points

Maha Shivratri at Maha Kumbh 2025: The final day of the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 began on Wednesday, February 26, with devotees rushing to the Triveni Sangam in the wee hours for a holy dip, the last special 'snan', on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. A drone shot of devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on the last day of the Maha Kumbh Mela. (PTI)

With this, the six-week-long Mela, the world's largest spiritual gathering being held at Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, will conclude.

Maha Shivratri, as is, is a key occasion for Hindus as it commemorates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. However, it holds a special place in the Maha Kumbh context. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Shiva's crucial role in the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean), led to the emergence of Amrit Kumbh (the pitcher of nectar), which is the key essence of the Kumbh Mela.

Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, witnessed six special ‘snan’, including three 'Amrit Snan' days. The first one being on Paush Purnima on January 13, Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12 and finally, Maha Shivratri on February 26.

Maha Kumbh Mela: Maha Shivatri 2025 | 10 points

In the wee hours of Wednesday, , devotees were seen rushing towards the Triveni Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, for a final 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh Mela on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. In anticipation of higher footfall of devotees for the last sacred bath, the entire Kumbh Mela area has been turned into a 'no vehicle zone'. In addition, DIG (Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna told news agency PTI that "no VIP treatment" will be accorded to any person on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh government also issued an extensive advisory for devotees, advising them to take dips at the ghats closest to them. As per the advisory, those coming from the Uttar Jhunsi route should go to Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat, and those from Dakshini Jhunsi should use Arail Ghat. Devotees entering the Mela from the Pande area have been suggested to take a 'snan' at Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat. DIG (Kumbh) Vaibhav Krishna said elaborate security and management arrangements had been made in Mela for Maha Shivratri, saying that the administration was "prepared to handle a two-pronged situation". He said that the Mela expected the influx of devotees to be higher than that of Tuesday (1.33 crore). According to officials, as many as 37,000 police personnel and 14,000 home guards have been deployed at Maha Kumbh for security arrangements. Meanwhile, 2,750 AI-based CCTV cameras, three Jal Police stations, 18 Jal Police control rooms, and 50 watch towers are in place to help with managing the safety and security of devotees. "We are also monitoring social media 24x7 to check any spread of misinformation regarding the Maha Kumbh," said DIG Vaibhav Krishna. The Indian Railways also made special arrangements for Maha Shivratri, with a plan to run over 350 additional trains from Prayagraj to facilitate devotees' return after the final 'Amrit snan' of the Kumbh Mela. Previously, during Mauni Amavasya, more than 360 special trains were deployed to transport over 20 lakh passengers to their destinations safely. A similar plan has been implemented for Maha Shivratri. In view of the recent stampede incidents, North Central Railway, North Eastern Railway, and Northern Railways have been directed to remain on high alert. NER CPRO Pankaj Kumar Singh earlier said that 60 trains, including regular ring rail, long distance and special Mela trains, were operated until 4 pm on Tuesday. Additionally, 25 more special trains were also running on Maha Shivratri. Security has also been tightened at key stations, with 850 RPF personnel and 290 commercial staff at Jhunsi station, Prayagraj Rambagh has 500 RPF personnel and 250 commercial staff on duty. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw personally monitored the situation, with Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board Satish Kumar, who is overseeing the on-ground operations. General managers from three separate railway zones are in coordination to manage the surge in passengers. Since there have been a fair amount of fire incidents at the Maha Kumbh Mela, even though none have resulted in casualties so far, adequate fire-fighting arrangements have also been made. Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma, as cited by PTI, said, “As many as 50 fire stations and 20 fire posts are on standby to meet any contingency requirements.” Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Tuesday itself extended greetings to the people of the state as well others from across the world for the 'Amrit snan' at the Maha Kumbh. He said that Maha Shivratri inspires people to remain committed to the welfare of society. "Lord Mahadev, the God of Gods, is universally revered among the masses. Festivals and celebrations strengthen our traditions and national unity. The Jyotirlingas across India stand as symbols of national integration," Adityanath added.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)