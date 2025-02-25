Maha Kumbh concludes on Feb 26: A grand 45-day journey with 63 crore visitors, some mishaps

Around 45 days, a whopping footfall of more than 63 crore people, multiple 'amrit snan' and some mishaps later, the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj is concluding on Wednesday, February 26, with lakhs expected to take the last holy dip of the fair on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Prayagraj: A drone shot of devotees gathered to take a holy dip during ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, at the Sangam (PTI)

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, was expected to draw over 40 crore visitors over six weeks, making for the largest gathering of humanity in the world. However, according to the Uttar Pradesh government, over 63 crore had visited the fair till Monday, February 24.

Last day of Maha Kumbh 2025 | Key points

– Over 63 crore visitors: On Monday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X that 63.36 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh 2025. Over 1.3 crore people visited the Maha Kumbh on Monday itself. The Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on January 13.

– What is Kumbh Mela: The origin of the Kumbh Mela traces back to the Rigveda, one of the oldest Hindu scriptures. It is believed that the term 'Kumbh' refers to a pitcher containing the elixir of immortality that surfaced during the 'Sagar Manthan' or churning of the cosmic ocean. During a 12-day celestial battle, equivalent to 12 human years, drops of the nectar fell at four locations—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain—forming the sites of the Kumbh Mela.

Prayagraj: The Sangam area illuminated on the eve of 'Maha Shivratri' festival.(PTI)

– What happens during Kumbh Mela: At the Kumbh Melas, devotees from different Hindu sects, or Akharas, take part in grand processions to perform the 'Shahi Snan' or royal bath in the sacred rivers at the above-mentioned sites. The spectacle draws millions, not just for the ritual, but also for a chance to see thousands of ascetics, often dressed in saffron, who immerse themselves in the frigid waters.

– Frequency of Kumbh Melas: There are various kinds of Kumbh Melas that occur every three years and are held at Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. The fair that takes place every four years is called Kumbh Mela, the one that occurs every six years is called Ardh Kumbh Mela. Similarly the one that comes after every 12 years is called Purna Kumbh Mela and the one currently underway at Prayagraj is termed the Maha Kumbh Mela, believed to be taking place after a gap of 144 years.

– Preps for last day of Maha Kumbh 2025: Elaborate security and logistical arrangements have been made for the last day of the Maha Kumbh 2025, for which a massive rush of devotees is anticipated. The Indian Railways has undertaken special arrangements for Maha Shivaratri, planning to run more than 350 additional trains from Prayagraj to facilitate the return of pilgrims following the final Amrit Snan of Mahakumbh 2025 on February 26, said Indian Railway in a statement.

Devotees gather to take a holy dip at Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, February 25(PTI)

– Massive police deployment: Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna says police have been deployed at all Shivalayas at the fair to manage the rush on the last day. "Policemen have been deployed at the bathing ghats... The entire area has been declared a no-vehicle zone. Traffic will be operated through the zonal system in the entire Kumbh area. People who are coming should follow the police diversion, the police is diverting them for their convenience," he told news agency ANI

– President, PM among Kumbh 2025 visitors: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several other top politicians, actors and business tycoons like Mukesh Ambani have visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to take holy dip at the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Yamuna, Ganga and Saraswati. On Monday, actors Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar were seen at the Maha Kumbh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays as he takes a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh Mela on February 5, 2025. (REUTERS)

– Maha Kumbh 2025 mishaps: The Maha Kumbh 2025 also saw several fire incidents, a stampede that killed 30 people and several road accidents involving visitors heading to or returning from religious fair. At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh in the early hours of January 29 as lakhs of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.