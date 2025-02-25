Maha Kumbh 2025: Prayagraj to turn into ‘no-vehicle zone’ from 6pm ahead of Mahashivratri | Check advisory

With a massive influx of devotees expected for the final special bathing day on February 26, coinciding with Mahashivratri, vehicle movement will be restricted in the Maha Kumbh Mela area from 4pm on Tuesday, while the entire Prayagraj region will follow suit from 6pm onwards. However, vehicles carrying essential supplies will be exempt, news agency PTI reported. The Maha Kumbh Mela area will be closed to cars starting at 4 PM on Tuesday due to the high volume of devotees for the last special bathing date, which comes on February 26 in conjunction with Mahashivratri. The whole Prayagraj region shall adhere to the same regulation starting at 6 PM.(AFP)

To ensure smooth crowd management, Uttar Pradesh authorities have implemented the following restrictions at Maha Kumbh:

Only the ghats which are closest to their entrance points should be used for bathing by devotees. Those coming from the Uttari Jhunsi route should go to Harishchandra Ghat and Old GT Ghat, while those coming from the Dakshini Jhunsi way should use Arail Ghat.

Bharadwaj Ghat, Nagavasuki Ghat, Mori Ghat, Kali Ghat, Ram Ghat, and Hanuman Ghat are the locations for Pande Kshetra entrants. When visiting the Arail area, devotees should take a dip in Arail Ghat.

There won't be any restrictions on essential services such as the transportation of milk, vegetables, medications, gasoline, and emergency vehicles. Free mobility will also be granted to government employees, including physicians, police officers, and administrative workers.

To control the massive gathering, pontoon bridges will be managed based on crowd density.

The festival of Mahashivratri and the final day of the Maha Kumbh Mela are both observed on February 26.

In order to avoid congestion at important pilgrimage destinations, devotees are encouraged to bathe at the closest ghats and pray at nearby Shiva temples.

"Officials have urged devotees to avoid unnecessary movement and return to their destinations promptly after completing rituals," the guideline stated.

All guests are urged by the Mela Police Administration to abide by these guidelines and assist in keeping the peace during the significant religious gathering.

This Maha Kumbh Mela, which is being hosted after a 12-year break, began on January 13 and ends on February 26. The Uttar Pradesh government reports that over 63 crore pilgrims and tourists have attended the mega expo.