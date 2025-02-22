Chief minister Yogi Adityanath laid the foundation stone of the country’s first biopolymer plant in Lakhimpur Kheri on Saturday and said the participation of 60 crore devotees in the holy dip at the Sangam between January 13 and February 22 during the ongoing Mahakumbh demonstrated Uttar Pradesh’s potential on a national and global scale. Uttar Pradesh to have country’s 1st biopolymer plant, Yogi lays stone in Kheri

As for the biopolymer plant, it will come up at the Balrampur Chini Mills Limited’s Kumbhi Sugar Mill Complex in Lakhimpur Kheri district at a cost of ₹2,850 crore.

The plant will produce bottles, plates, cups and carry bags that will be completely disposable and dissolve in the soil in three months.

The Yogi Adityanath government had signed an MuU with the Balrampur Chini Mills for the project. It will be the first facility of its kind in the country to produce PLA (Polylactic Acid Pellets) from sugarcane at the same site. It will also be the first plant powered entirely by renewable energy.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said: “The plant will realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of a self-reliant India and environmental protection.”

The ₹2,850 crore plant being set up here will be the country’s first integrated unit, creating thousands of jobs and increasing farmers’ income, the chief minister said.

“The MoU that the government had signed for the country’s first bioplastic plant has been brought to the ground today. This is the first investment of its kind in the country,” he said.

He also said that Uttar Pradesh had received investment proposals worth ₹45 lakh crore, with ₹15 lakh crore already invested and projects worth ₹3-5 lakh crore in the pipeline, generating jobs for 7-8 lakh youths.

“The plant will produce polylactic acid (PLA)-based bioplastic, which will be used to make eco-friendly products such as disposable bottles, food trays, cutlery, ice cream cups, and carry bags,” he added.

Products manufactured here will naturally decompose in soil within three to six months helping control pollution, the chief minister said.

The plant will also operate on the Zero Liquid Discharge principle, ensuring no harmful waste flows into rivers or drains, he said.

The chief minister emphasised the critical link between “inclement weather patterns and global warming” and rising environmental pollution.

“The world is increasingly concerned about environmental pollution. Unseasonal rains, prolonged droughts, and heavy downpours are all consequences of global warming,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath added that if human activity has contributed to the deterioration of the environment, it is our responsibility to restore and heal the planet.

He expressed confidence that this plant will be a milestone in achieving environmental conservation, the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and the vision of a self-reliant India.

Adityanath requested Balrampur Chini Mills Limited to collaborate with ITIs, polytechnics and local colleges to train youths and provide them with employment opportunities.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, senior officials and other BJP leaders also attended the function.

Speaking about the Mahakumbh, the chief minister said the world is excited to be part of the mega event in Uttar Pradesh.

“I will go from here to Gola Gokarannath and then to Prayagraj, but I saw the Mahakumbh in Kumbhi itself. This is the ‘Mahakumbh of investment’,” the chief minister said.

Later, addressing a gathering at Rajendra Giri Stadium in Gola Gokarnath, Lakhimpur Kheri, he stated that the massive turnout at the Mahakumbh was a response to those who question progress and development efforts.

“The sacred dip by 60 crore devotees has demonstrated Uttar Pradesh’s potential on a national and global scale,” he said. He added that followers of Sanatan Dharma had shown their commitment to preserving their heritage when given the right circumstances.

The CM was in Gola Gokarnath to lay the foundation stone for the Chhoti Kashi Corridor, a project aimed at beautifying the Lord Shiva temple in the region. The corridor has been allocated a budget of ₹69.15 crore and is expected to enhance the spiritual and cultural significance of the area.

He also declared that the double-engine government will drive development in spiritual and eco-tourism, creating ample employment opportunities.

Before his address, CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 373 development projects worth ₹1,622 crore, including the inauguration of Lakhimpur Medical College in Devkali.

“These development projects would make the lives of the people of Lakhimpur Kheri easier and would generate employment opportunities,” he added.