UP govt not releasing correct toll of Maha Kumbh stampede: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is “not releasing the correct death toll” of the stampede in Maha Kumbh. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.(Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference after the state budget presentation in the West Bengal assembly, Banerjee targeted the Yogi Adityanath-led government, alleging that there were no proper arrangements in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.

"So many people died in the Maha Kumbh incident, but they are not releasing the correct death toll. They have created such hype that a large number of people visited Maha Kumbh but there were no proper arrangements made at the venue," Mamata Banerjee said.

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav on Mahakumbh traffic jams: ‘People of Prayagraj in house arrest’

A pre-dawn stampede occurred during the ongoing Maha Kumbh on January 29 as millions of devotees jostled to find a toehold before taking a dip at the holy Sangam nose on the Mauni Amavasya, considered by many as the most auspicious day of the six-week festival.

According to the figures provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, 30 people were killed and 60 others were injured in the tragedy that occurred between 1am and 2am last Wednesday.

Also Read | Kumbh devotees stuck in hours-long traffic, netizens say 'world's biggest jam'

Besides Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also alleged that the BJP government in the state was hiding the number of deaths.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has also demanded disciplinary action against those who have tried to cover up the “mis-management” in the arrangements for the Kumbh.

“Those who guaranteed a digital Kumbh are unable to give the digits of the people who died during the stampede. On one hand, these people don’t get tired of ranting digital, digital, digital, but the same government is not able to give digits of the deaths,” Yadav had said in the Parliament.