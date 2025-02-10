Akhilesh Yadav on Mahakumbh traffic jams: ‘People of Prayagraj in house arrest’

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's arrangements after reports of hours-long traffic jams on roads leading to Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav been vocal in his criticism of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for its Mahakumbh preparations.(PTI)

The SP chief questioned the purpose of claiming government expenditure of ₹10,000 crores on the Mahakumbh mela preparations when devotees are facing issues. He also alleged that the residents of Prayagraj are facing issues due to reports of traffic jams in the city.

"All the roads whether to enter or exit from the Prayagraj are blocked due to heavy traffic. For the first time, the people of Prayagraj are under 'house arrest' as they cannot go out... If over ₹10,000 crores have been spent and the Delhi (central) govt is also helping, why are people facing issues? They should have taken help from the Army," Yadav told ANI.

MP CM's appeal

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday urged devotees to avoid travelling towards Prayagraj for the next couple of days due to reports of massive traffic snarls.

“There is pressure on traffic in areas of the state adjoining Prayagraj, especially in Rewanchal (places surrounding Rewa district), as people have travelled from other states. I am requesting all not to move ahead on this road for the next couple of days,” the chief minister told PTI.

“I humbly request everyone. Check on Google. If the road is clear, only then proceed. If there is difficulty on the way, stop at a suitable place and wait,” he added.

SP's criticism of Kumbh arrangements

The Kannauj MP has been vocal in his criticism of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government for its preparations and the alleged mismanagement during the world's largest religious gathering.

Yadav also said that loss of lives due to a massive stampede on the ritually auspicious ‘Mouni Amavasya’ day had exposed a “world-class system”. Urging the state government to fix accountability of officials, Yadav also demanded that the handling of the event be handed over to the Indian Army.