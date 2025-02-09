One way entry, exit plan extended at Prayagraj Rly stations

Even after the completion of all three Amrit Snans of Mahakumbh-2025, the influx of devotees into Prayagraj continues unabated. In the past 26 days since the commencement of the mega fair, over 42 crore pilgrims have bathed at the Triveni Sangam. Devotee rush at the Mahakumbh. (HT Photo)

With the number of visitors from across the country and abroad pouring in, railway officials have decided to extend the single-direction movement plan at all Prayagraj rail stations to ensure smooth and safe rail travel.

Under this plan, entry to Prayagraj Junction will be allowed only from the City side via Platform No 1, while exits will be routed through the Civil Lines side, using Platforms 6 and 10.

According to PRO of Prayagraj Division of North Central Railways (NCR) Amit Singh, this measure aims to prevent congestion and streamline passenger movement.

To further facilitate the travel experience, colour-coded tickets and designated shelter slots have also been introduced.

Passengers are advised to arrive well in advance of their scheduled train departures, the PRO shared.

In coordination with civil police, local taxi, auto, and e-rickshaw drivers have been urged to adhere to the single-direction plan to prevent traffic congestion and ensure seamless transit for pilgrims.

Rush forces Rly passengers to be diverted to Khusrobagh holding area

Milling crowds forced the police and administration along with railways officials to implement the emergency scheme of Mauni Amavasya at Prayagraj Junction on Sunday evening.

The crowd was stopped from coming directly to the junction and was diverted to the Khusrobagh holding area. On-demand trains were run in view of the crowd. Despite no bathing, as many as 99 special trains were operated on Friday and another 81 Mahakumbh special trains were operated till Sunday evening. Trains were run till late on Sunday night to send devotees to their destinations.

Sangam station closed

The Sangam railway station was closed due to the sheer rush of pilgrims reaching the station.

Senior divisional commercial manager Kuldeep Tiwari of Northern Railway-Lucknow said,”Since the road outside the station was overly crowded hindering the exit of passengers from the station, so on the request of Prayagraj District administration, the railway authorities decided to close down the Prayagraj Sangam railway station.”