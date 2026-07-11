The managerial 'glass ceiling' at the 2026 World Cup | Number Theory

EXPERIENCE OVER YOUTH

Historically, the World Cup is a tournament won by experienced leaders who understand how to navigate high-pressure, short-duration knockout football. Legendary winning managers like Vittorio Pozzo of Italy, Luiz Felipe Scolari of Brazil, and Vicente del Bosque of Spain achieved glory in their 50s and 60s. An analysis of the 2026 World Cup managers by age highlights a continuing preference for experience. As many as 41 of the 48 managers in World Cup 2026 were above the age of 50 years. The sweet spot was in the age band of 50-60 years, where 25 of these managers sat. The youngest manager was Julian Nagelsmann at Germany. The 38-year-old German previously had stints with three elite German clubs, namely Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. After Germany, a powerhouse in international football, got knocked out in the round of 32, Nagelsmann resigned. In the frame to replace the 38-year-old is another German, 59-year-old Jurgen Klopp.