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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Saturday, July 11 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Published on: Jul 11, 2026, 09:20:19 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2026

    Gram it: With the rain taking a brief pause, people step out to enjoy clear skies and cooler weather at India Gate, Delhi. The rain-washed roads and pleasant breeze made for a refreshing afternoon as people took leisurely walks along Kartavya Path. As IMD has predicted cloudy sky and light rain for today, it's a good time for some Dilli Darshan! (Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP)
    Gram it: With the rain taking a brief pause, people step out to enjoy clear skies and cooler weather at India Gate, Delhi. The rain-washed roads and pleasant breeze made for a refreshing afternoon as people took leisurely walks along Kartavya Path. As IMD has predicted cloudy sky and light rain for today, it's a good time for some Dilli Darshan! (Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP)

    Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

    When: July 11

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Comedy In Chaos

    Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Annexe, Lodhi Estate

    When: July 11

    Timing: 4.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Dream Girl Indian Tour Ft. Jasmine Sandlas

    Where: Exhibition Hall 1C, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

    When: July 11

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Badass Begums (Speaker: Anoushka Jain)

    Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram

    When: July 11

    Timing: 12pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar

    Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre

    When: July 11 to August 31st

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Joy Rooms Ft. When Chai Met Toast

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

    When: July 11

    Timing: 8:30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Khel Khayal Kagaz – Workshop by Pratyush Gupta

    Where: Gallery XXL, A-277, 2nd Floor, Defence Colony

    When: July 11

    Timing: 1pm & 2pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Tragedy Mein Comedy (Writer & Director: Varun Sharma)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 11

    Timing: 7:30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Ustad Murdal Ali Khan, Subhan Ali Khan & Amaan Ali Live – Sarangi & Tabla Recital

    Where: Naadyatra Baithkas, B-477, Sushant Lok 1, Gurugram

    When: July 11

    Timing: 5 pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Coffee Painting

    Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram

    When: July 11

    Timing: 1pm & 2pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Abijit Ganguly Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

    When: July 11

    Timing: 6 pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Dm2buy IRL –

    Where: Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar

    When: July 11

    Timing: 12pm to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 11 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 11 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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