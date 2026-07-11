HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 11 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Meghalaya Pineapple Fest 2026 Gram it: With the rain taking a brief pause, people step out to enjoy clear skies and cooler weather at India Gate, Delhi. The rain-washed roads and pleasant breeze made for a refreshing afternoon as people took leisurely walks along Kartavya Path. As IMD has predicted cloudy sky and light rain for today, it's a good time for some Dilli Darshan! (Photo: Sajjad Hussain/AFP)

Where: Dilli Haat, INA, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Kidwai Nagar

When: July 11

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Dilli Haat – INA (Yellow & Pink Lines)

#Staged What: Comedy In Chaos

Where: Lecture Room II, India International Centre, Annexe, Lodhi Estate

When: July 11

Timing: 4.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: The Dream Girl Indian Tour Ft. Jasmine Sandlas

Where: Exhibition Hall 1C, Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

When: July 11

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)

#LitTalk What: Badass Begums (Speaker: Anoushka Jain)

Where: Chapters Bookstore, Unit 008, Ground Floor, Tower C, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39, Gurugram

When: July 11

Timing: 12pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Umbra: At an Ancestral Threshold – Artworks by Rohit Suresh Varekar

Where: Gallerie Nvya, 101-103, Square One Designer Arcade, C-2, Saket District Centre

When: July 11 to August 31st

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Joy Rooms Ft. When Chai Met Toast

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Malviya Nagar

When: July 11

Timing: 8:30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Khel Khayal Kagaz – Workshop by Pratyush Gupta

Where: Gallery XXL, A-277, 2nd Floor, Defence Colony

When: July 11

Timing: 1pm & 2pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Tragedy Mein Comedy (Writer & Director: Varun Sharma)

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 11

Timing: 7:30pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#TuneIn What: Ustad Murdal Ali Khan, Subhan Ali Khan & Amaan Ali Live – Sarangi & Tabla Recital

Where: Naadyatra Baithkas, B-477, Sushant Lok 1, Gurugram

When: July 11

Timing: 5 pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre (Yellow Line)

#PlayDate What: Coffee Painting

Where: Breakin Brew Superlab, International Financial Centre (IFC), Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 66, Gurugram

When: July 11

Timing: 1pm & 2pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-66 (Rapid Metro)

#JustForLaughs What: Abijit Ganguly Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida

When: July 11

Timing: 6 pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)

#FleaSpree What: Dm2buy IRL –

Where: Khoj Studios, S-17, Khirkee Extension, Malviya Nagar

When: July 11

Timing: 12pm to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)