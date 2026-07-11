Chandigarh: MC sacks 2 outsourced workers, suspends sanitary supervisor over massage video fiasco

Days after a video purportedly showing a municipal corporation (MC) inspector receiving a head and body massage from a gaushala attendant at Makhan Majra went viral on social media, the Chandigarh MC has taken disciplinary action against the employees involved. Their alleged conduct amounted to “gross indiscipline and dereliction of duty” and brought disrepute to the MC’s image, the MC noted. (HT File)

The civic body has placed Sucha Singh, sanitary supervisor, under suspension with immediate effect and ordered the termination of services of two outsourced workers — Ishu Singla, sanitary inspector, and Gourav, MTW — who were deployed through private agencies.

According to the orders issued by the medical officer of health (MOH), Chandigarh MC, Singh was purportedly seen in photographs and news reports “lying on a table inside a gaushala Makhan Majra during official duty hours”, while Singla was receiving the massage and Gourav providing the massage.

HT had reported the incident on July 10.

Their alleged conduct amounted to “gross indiscipline and dereliction of duty” and brought disrepute to the MC’s image, the MC noted. The Makhan Majra gaushala had previously faced allegations of negligence after reports of cattle deaths emerged.