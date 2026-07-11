‘No land left in Chandigarh if plantation claims true’: Kataria flags exaggeration

Questioning inflated tree plantation claims in Chandigarh, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Friday warned that adding up the annual plantation figures would mean there wouldn’t be enough land to accommodate them. He stressed that such exaggeration is merely self-deception, asserting that the success of plantation drives must be judged by the survival rate of trees rather than the number planted. Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during a plantation drive on Friday. (HT photo)

Launching Van Mahotsav 2026, Kataria led plantation drives across seven locations in the city, calling for a shift from quantity to quality. “Instead of increasing figures, we should only plant what we can nurture,” he said, cautioning officials against showcasing achievements that do not reflect ground realities. Sharing an anecdote, he remarked that while awards may be won, actual sites—such as barren hills—often tell a different story.

Kataria also said that while the administration is making efforts to distribute saplings across Chandigarh, plants should not be given away free of cost. He suggested that a nominal price be charged so that people value and nurture them.

The administrator inaugurated the campaign at the Daddu Majra dumping ground, where he released the Greening Chandigarh Action Plan (GCAP) booklet and flagged off vehicles under the “Van Vibhag Aapke Dwar” initiative to distribute saplings among residents. He also flagged off 11 vehicles equipped for air quality management under the National Clean Air Programme.

Highlighting India’s cultural ethos of revering nature, Kataria urged citizens to plant and nurture at least one tree. “Trees are the foundation of life, sustaining biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance,” he said, emphasising scientific plantation, regular monitoring and long-term maintenance.

Calling the transformation of Daddu Majra a “remarkable example,” he said degraded land had been converted into a green zone through sustained and scientific efforts, adding that such models could serve as benchmarks for ecological restoration.

As part of the drive, around 10,000 saplings have been planned at the dumping ground, of which 6,000 were planted on Friday, while the rest will be planted after water recedes from low-lying areas. Species including peepal, pilkhan, ficus benjamina and night-blooming jasmine are part of the plan, with nearly 3,000 bamboo plants to form a green boundary wall. Kataria also planted a camphor sapling and directed officials to develop the reclaimed site into a public green space with walking tracks.

Mayor Saurabh Joshi said the site, once marked by a towering garbage dump and foul odour, has been transformed into a green landscape following the completion of legacy waste remediation. He added that Chandigarh’s green cover has increased from 38% in 2013 to 45% in 2023 and further to 51.6% in 2026.

Mandip Singh Brar, home secretary-cum-secretary, forests, said the administration has been focusing on planting species suited to the city’s ecology with monitoring of each sapling. Against a target of 5.5 lakh saplings last year, 6.5 lakh were planted, with an 80% survival rate. With limited vacant land now available, he said the focus this year will be on improving survival rather than increasing numbers.

Earlier, chief conservator of forests Saurabh Kumar outlined the plantation schedule, noting that indigenous species would be prioritised to strengthen ecological balance.

The administrator also participated in plantation drives at Sarangpur, Government Model High School in Sector 25, Sukhna Choe Reserve Forest in Daria, where a high-tech nursery was inaugurated, Sector 28-B, and the Lily Garden in Sector 9. Senior officials, including Vivek Pratap Singh and municipal commissioner Amit Kumar, were present.