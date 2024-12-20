Opposition’s obstruction disappointing for democracy, says Satish Mahana

letters@hindustantimes.com U.P. assembly speaker Satish Mahana at a press conference in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Friday expressed concern over the uproar and slogan-shouting by the Opposition during the winter session. The assembly was adjourned for 2 hours and 23 minutes of the total 16 hours of proceedings conducted between December 16 and 19, he said.

“The Vidhan Sabha ran smoothly and uninterrupted for the past two-and-half-years and I was successful also. But the obstructions during the third session of 2024 that concluded a day before (on Thursday) are disappointing for democracy. In fact, both sides, the government and Opposition, are equally significant,” Mahana said at a press conference.

The speaker was referring to the protest by Opposition parties in the well of the house following which the assembly had to be adjourned.

“We made attempts for dignity of the Uttar Pradesh assembly in the country and we succeeded in that. Earlier, UP was on the last platform in discussions but not any more,” said Mahana, who will complete three years in office early next year.

He said that raising slogans against the sanctity of the house should be avoided and parties must ask their members to desist from the same. Debate on all issues should be held, he said.

“What happens in the assembly gives a public message. Just to remind, when in the previous government, two members had taken out the shirts, I felt it was not just two of them, as any incident in the house sends a strong message in public. Behaviour by members is in their own hands,” Mahana added.

The assembly functioned for 3 hours 48 minutes on December 16, six hours 23 minutes on December 17, four hours and 58 minutes on December 18 and one hour and six minutes on December 19, the day the house was adjourned sine die.