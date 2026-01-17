Uttarakhand bans mobile phones, cameras inside Char Dham temples from next season

Dehradun: Uttarakhand will complete a ban on carrying mobile phones and cameras inside the premises of all four Char Dham temples from the upcoming pilgrimage season, likely to begin in April, a senior officer said. Garhwal commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said a review meeting was held on Char Dham Yatra 2026 preparations at the Char Dham Yatra Transit Camp in Rishikesh.

The decision was taken to “preserve the sanctity of the pilgrimage” and streamline darshan arrangements, which were affected last season due to pilgrims “recording videos and taking photographs” inside temple premises, Garhwal commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said after attending a review meeting on Char Dham Yatra 2026 preparations at the Char Dham Yatra Transit Camp in Rishikesh.

“Last season, carrying mobile phones and cameras into the temple premises created several problems in darshan management. Therefore, from this year onwards, mobile phones and cameras will be completely prohibited inside the temple premises of all four Dhams,” Pandey said.

He added that pilgrims would be allowed to take photographs outside the temples, but not beyond designated points inside the premises.

“At Badrinath, no camera or mobile phone will be allowed beyond Singh Dwar. At Kedarnath, phones will also be prohibited. This is a religious yatra and devotees come here with faith,” he said.

Pandey directed the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) to set up cloakroom facilities at temple premises for the safe deposit of mobile phones and cameras. “Pilgrims can deposit their phones and cameras there, have darshan and collect them while exiting,” he said, adding that the ban would be strictly enforced.

The review meeting was attended by district magistrates, senior superintendents of police and senior officials of departments concerned with the yatra.

Pandey said over 50 lakh devotees undertook the Char Dham Yatra last year and asserted that efforts would be made to make this year’s pilgrimage smoother and more convenient.

He said district magistrates along the yatra route have been directed to complete tender processes for essential works within a week and begin execution in fast-track mode, assuring that funds would be released as per district requirements.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Border Roads Organisation have also been instructed to prioritise the removal of debris from pilgrimage routes within a month, adding that excessive rainfall last season had left several stretches only temporarily restored.

Although the opening dates of the four Dhams are yet to be announced, Pandey said the pilgrimage is likely to begin in April.

He said round-the-clock arrangements for drinking water, medical facilities, transport, food supply, sanitation, electricity, telecommunications, helicopter services and disaster control rooms would be ensured at all four Dhams and along the pilgrimage routes before the yatra begins. He also spoke about increasing parking capacity, improving pedestrian pathways and ensuring adequate accommodation in hotels and GMVN guest houses.

A district-wise review of preparations in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli was conducted during the meeting.