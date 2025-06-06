Uttarakhand ‘BJP leader’ lets boyfriend rape her minor daughter in her presence; arrested

A former local Uttarakhand ‘BJP leader’ has reportedly been arrested for allegedly letting her boyfriend and his aide rape her minor daughter, the police said on Thursday. All three accused were held later. BJP's Anamika Sharma and her boyfriend Sumit Patwal were arrested from a hotel in Haridwar on Wednesday.(Pixabay/Representative)

The accused, Anamika Sharma, and her boyfriend, Sumit Patwal, were arrested from a hotel in Haridwar on Wednesday. Patwal's accomplice, Shubham, was also arrested in Meerut's Shahpur, according to the PTI news agency.

The trio has been booked under different sections of the POCSO Act and the BNS, including gang rape.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the 13-year-old girl told her father about her ordeal, following which he lodged a police complaint, and the investigation began.

After her father's complaint, a medical examination of the minor girl was conducted. The test confirmed that she was sexually assaulted, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobhal said.

As per PTI, Anamika had separated from her husband and was living with her boyfriend in his hotel, while her daughter lived with her father.

According to the police, the minor was gang-raped several times by her mother's boyfriend and his aide, both of whom are in their thirties, in Haridwar, Agra and Vrindavan between January and March this year.

The investigation further revealed that the men perpetrated the crime with her mother's consent and in her presence, adding that they also threatened to kill the minor's father if she disclosed it to anyone.

A case was registered against the trio under BNS Sections 70 (2) (gang-rape), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 3(5) (criminal act) by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

Anamika formerly headed the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha's Haridwar district unit. However, once her name cropped up in the case, she was stripped of the party's primary membership.

BJP sources told PTI that she has not held any party post since August 2024.

(with PTI inputs)