Uttarakhand CM approves ₹495 crore for infrastructure, civic projects and Kumbh 2027 preparations

The Uttarakhand government has approved financial and administrative sanctions worth around ₹495 crore for a range of infrastructure, urban development and public welfare projects across the state, while also allocating funds for preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela and revising dearness allowance for employees under the Fifth and Sixth Central Pay Commission pay scales. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (@pushkardhami X)

The approvals were cleared by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and cover road construction and improvement works, urban local body grants, district panchayat funding, tourism infrastructure, religious sites, public utilities and administrative projects in several districts.

Roads, civic infrastructure and Kumbh preparations receive major allocation A substantial portion of the approved amount has been earmarked for strengthening roads and civic infrastructure across Uttarakhand. The government sanctioned ₹3.08 crore for reconstruction and improvement of a stretch of the Bharpur-Ponth motor road in Narendra Nagar Assembly constituency under the state plan.

Among other projects, the government approved ₹3.72 crore for improvement of the Maharajpur-Gangdaspur road in Laksar, while multiple road reconstruction works were cleared in Sitarganj Assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, including roads connecting Govind Nagar, Rajni Nagar, Gau Ghat and Kardhariya village.

In Pithoragarh district, approvals include funds for construction of a road connecting Jumma Malla Gwar to Chhipla Sarovar and ₹4.62 crore for the fourth phase of the comprehensive development plan for Gunji village.

The government also sanctioned ₹43.87 crore for power infrastructure works linked to Kumbh Mela 2027, with ₹17.55 crore released as the first instalment to ensure reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply during the religious gathering.

Urban infrastructure projects include approval of ₹38.58 crore for construction of a multi-level parking facility on vacant land at the old tehsil premises in Ramnagar, while ₹3.05 crore has been sanctioned for development of an adventure park in Champawat. Funds have also been approved for construction work at the Regional Transport Office building in Dehradun.

Grants for local bodies, employee DA revised The government approved ad hoc financial assistance of ₹328.28 crore for urban local bodies for the second quarter of the 2026-27 financial year, based on recommendations of the Fifth State Finance Commission until recommendations of the Sixth State Finance Commission are implemented. District panchayats have also been allocated ₹82.21 crore for the same period.

Approvals were also issued for development and beautification works at Bhikiyasain's Shiv Temple in Almora district, establishment of a Women's Technology Park in Champawat, construction of a bathing ghat at Rampaduka Temple in Dwarahat and establishment of a child care facility at the Civil Judge court in Didihat.

The Chief Minister also approved construction of RTC facilities and barracks for the 31st Battalion PAC in Rudrapur.

Separately, the state government approved an increase in dearness allowance for employees and staff of autonomous bodies drawing salaries under the Fifth and Sixth Central Pay Commission structures. With effect from January 1, 2026, dearness allowance under the Fifth Pay Commission has been increased from 474% to 483%, while employees under the Sixth Pay Commission will receive an increase from 257% to 262%.

The government also approved renaming two roads in Ranikhet Assembly constituency of Almora district. The Bidora-Chevi Patshahi Gate-Dhoomkheda road will be renamed Sahibzade Fateh Singh Road, while the Sauni-Daudakhal-Tipola motor road will be named after late statehood activist Puran Singh Dangwal.