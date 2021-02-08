IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan dam completely washed off, says IAF
Mud and slash are seen in the Dhauliganga River after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.(AP)
Mud and slash are seen in the Dhauliganga River after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.(AP)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan dam completely washed off, says IAF

"The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is on the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce Tapovan dam also called Rishi Ganga Project has been completely washed off," said the report.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Chamoli, Uttarakhand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:11 AM IST

Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

"The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is on the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce Tapovan dam also called Rishi Ganga Project has been completely washed off," said the report.

It said that two bridges at the entrance of Malari valley and near Tapovan are also washed away, while the main road between Joshimath to Tapovan is intact.

"Construction work and hutments on valley bottom are damaged. Rubble was seen from the entrance of Nanda Devi glacier till as down as Pipalkoti and Chamoli along Dhauliganga and Alaknanda," it added.

IAF said an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.

"Two IAF C-130 aircraft from Air Force Station Hindan have positioned NDRF teams at Dehradun, where Mi-17 and ALH helicopters are deployed for onward deployment to Joshimath. An additional ALH deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas," IAF tweeted.

It added that humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) operations will continue tomorrow.

"Two An-32 aircraft have transported relief material and IN Marine Commando team to Dehradun. An IAF officer, as Task Force Commander, at Jolly Grant airport, is coordinating relief operations. HADR aerial ops will continue tomorrow," it said.

To speed up the rescue process, heavy excavators have been brought in to remove the debris and slush and to open the tunnel near the Tapovan dam in Chamoli. Increased water in the local river has been hampering rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Rawat to review the flood situation in the state. This was his fourth call regarding the matter. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi just called and inquired about the Tapovan disaster. The Prime Minister assured all the necessary help and instructed not to leave any stone unturned in the relief work. It was his fourth call in the day and shows the Prime Minister have affection for Uttarakhand," tweeted Rawat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say he had spoken to Mr Rawat and said: "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation... India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there." Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted; he said the Modi government stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh each to kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst in Chamoli.

Addressing a press conference, Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The state government will provide financial assistance of 4 lakh each to kin of the deceased."As it was the last day of the week (Sunday), fortunately many workers from Uttarakhand were on week off today, he added.

Nearly 180 sheep and goats were believed to have been swept away in the flash flood, said Rawat adding five locals including three shepherds and two women who were cutting grass had lost their lives in the disaster.

"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Rawat said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.Talking about the cause of the disaster, the Chief Minister said experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst, adding the government is focusing on saving the lives of people and the rescue operation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chamoli district of uttarakhand trivendra singh rawat
app
Close
The family of INA veteran Sube Singh shows documents relating to his service at the INA outside their house in village Tikri Kalan, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
The family of INA veteran Sube Singh shows documents relating to his service at the INA outside their house in village Tikri Kalan, in New Delhi, India, on Sunday, February 7, 2021. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
india news

A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other

By Manoj Sharma, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:26 AM IST
Singh is not the only one with a Netaji story in Tikri Kalan, a village on the western fringes of the city, which celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tataria Wala village in Punjab’s Moga district. (HT Photo)
Tataria Wala village in Punjab’s Moga district. (HT Photo)
india news

2 Punjab hamlets united by police gaze

By Prawesh Lama, Bhatinda, Moga
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:09 AM IST
  • At least seven men from Bangi Nihal Singh and 12 from Tateria Wala had been arrested for rioting and violence at Nangloi and Paschim Vihar on January 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A police personnel stands guard in front of Red Fort during a roadblock-protest by farmers against the new farm laws, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A police personnel stands guard in front of Red Fort during a roadblock-protest by farmers against the new farm laws, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Man from Chandigarh arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Singh, 59, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, was arrested in connection with the first case registered on January 27, after the violent clashes between the farmer groups and police at the Red Fort on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s investment agreements with most of the 27 members of EU expired during 2017-18, leading to higher costs of investment and some uncertainty among European investors, the officials pointed out.(File photo)
India’s investment agreements with most of the 27 members of EU expired during 2017-18, leading to higher costs of investment and some uncertainty among European investors, the officials pointed out.(File photo)
india news

Separate trade deals with UK, EU in India plan

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:49 AM IST
  • There have been “positive” and “definite” talks in this direction with both the UK and the EU, which are eager to resolve immediate trade and investment-related issues while working towards comprehensive FTAs, two officials said, requesting anonymity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Very few PhD students in top Indian institutes from SC, ST category: Data

By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:48 AM IST
At the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, only 2.1% of candidates admitted to the PhD programmes between 2016 and 2020 were from ST category, 9% from SC and 8% from OBC categories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. (AFP)
The UK stands in solidarity with India and is ready to offer any support needed, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. (AFP)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: UK PM Boris Johnson expresses solidarity with India

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, Johnson said that the UK is ready to offer any support required to India after the devastating floods in Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mud and slash are seen in the Dhauliganga River after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.(AP)
Mud and slash are seen in the Dhauliganga River after a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb.7, 2021.(AP)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan dam completely washed off, says IAF

ANI, Chamoli, Uttarakhand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:11 AM IST
"The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is on the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce Tapovan dam also called Rishi Ganga Project has been completely washed off," said the report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (PTI)
Rescue operations underway after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Teams of NDRF’s eighth battalion rushed to Uttarakhand for search and rescue

By HT Correspondent, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:31 AM IST
A major relief and rescue effort is on in Chamoli where a flood was triggered in river Dhauliganga after the glacier burst.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There are 28 hypersensitive airports in the country, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT FILE)
There are 28 hypersensitive airports in the country, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. (HT FILE)
india news

A year on, aviation ministry to install body scanners at airports

By Neha Tripathi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:28 AM IST
Covid, lockdown delayed plan to get scanners with more security and a touchless experience by March 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

How farmers at Delhi borders worked their way around internet shutdowns

By Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:38 AM IST
Internet services at Delhi’s borders were suspended following the violence that ensued during the tractor parade on January 26.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
india news

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot opposed ‘love jihad’ law, but govt stands contrary

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:22 AM IST
The Rajasthan government supported making it mandatory for anyone wishing to change his or her religion to first inform the district collector, and then wait for an approval; endorsed that there must be a gap of at least a week between the conversion and wedding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This general view shows state-run NTPC hydropower project site damaged after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads, near Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(AFP)
This general view shows state-run NTPC hydropower project site damaged after a broken glacier caused a major river surge that swept away bridges and roads, near Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.(AFP)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Experts cite impact of climate crisis

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:50 AM IST
The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation i stills investigating the matter and has not been able to zero in on the exact reason for the flooding as yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (PTI)
Damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project at Reni village, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (PTI)
india news

The spotlight falls on risks posed by power projects

By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 04:49 AM IST
The Uttarakhand government and the Union environment ministry still don’t have a policy on hydroelectric projects and dams in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Congressional India Caucus takes up farm protests with Indian envoy

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The matter was raised by the leadership of the India Caucus during a virtual meeting with Indian ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday to discuss the farmers’ protest, Brad Sherman, the Democratic co-chair of the caucus, said on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
**EDS: BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE, HANDOUT IMAGE MADE AVAILABLE FROM ITBP** Chamoli: Damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand�s Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. More than 150 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project may have been directly affected. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_07_2021_000055B)(PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Heavy damage to two hydel projects at the epicentre

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 06:05 AM IST
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, met on Sunday to review the Chamoli flooding disaster likely caused by a glacial lake outburst.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP