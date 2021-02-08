Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan dam completely washed off, says IAF
Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli district, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.
"The dam is called Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam. It is on the confluence of Dhauli Ganga and Rishi Ganga. As per the recce Tapovan dam also called Rishi Ganga Project has been completely washed off," said the report.
It said that two bridges at the entrance of Malari valley and near Tapovan are also washed away, while the main road between Joshimath to Tapovan is intact.
"Construction work and hutments on valley bottom are damaged. Rubble was seen from the entrance of Nanda Devi glacier till as down as Pipalkoti and Chamoli along Dhauliganga and Alaknanda," it added.
IAF said an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas.
"Two IAF C-130 aircraft from Air Force Station Hindan have positioned NDRF teams at Dehradun, where Mi-17 and ALH helicopters are deployed for onward deployment to Joshimath. An additional ALH deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of affected areas," IAF tweeted.
It added that humanitarian assistance disaster relief (HADR) operations will continue tomorrow.
"Two An-32 aircraft have transported relief material and IN Marine Commando team to Dehradun. An IAF officer, as Task Force Commander, at Jolly Grant airport, is coordinating relief operations. HADR aerial ops will continue tomorrow," it said.
To speed up the rescue process, heavy excavators have been brought in to remove the debris and slush and to open the tunnel near the Tapovan dam in Chamoli. Increased water in the local river has been hampering rescue efforts.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Rawat to review the flood situation in the state. This was his fourth call regarding the matter. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi just called and inquired about the Tapovan disaster. The Prime Minister assured all the necessary help and instructed not to leave any stone unturned in the relief work. It was his fourth call in the day and shows the Prime Minister have affection for Uttarakhand," tweeted Rawat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say he had spoken to Mr Rawat and said: "Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation... India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone's safety there." Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted; he said the Modi government stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Uttarakhand.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst in Chamoli.
Addressing a press conference, Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "The state government will provide financial assistance of ₹4 lakh each to kin of the deceased."As it was the last day of the week (Sunday), fortunately many workers from Uttarakhand were on week off today, he added.
Nearly 180 sheep and goats were believed to have been swept away in the flash flood, said Rawat adding five locals including three shepherds and two women who were cutting grass had lost their lives in the disaster.
"We are assuming that around 125 people are missing. The number can be higher," Rawat said. He added that the government has all the needed assistance to handle the situation for now.Talking about the cause of the disaster, the Chief Minister said experts can tell the reason behind the glacier outburst, adding the government is focusing on saving the lives of people and the rescue operation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A Delhi village that celebrates Subhas Chandra Bose like no other
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 Punjab hamlets united by police gaze
- At least seven men from Bangi Nihal Singh and 12 from Tateria Wala had been arrested for rioting and violence at Nangloi and Paschim Vihar on January 26.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man from Chandigarh arrested for violence at Red Fort on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Separate trade deals with UK, EU in India plan
- There have been “positive” and “definite” talks in this direction with both the UK and the EU, which are eager to resolve immediate trade and investment-related issues while working towards comprehensive FTAs, two officials said, requesting anonymity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Very few PhD students in top Indian institutes from SC, ST category: Data
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: UK PM Boris Johnson expresses solidarity with India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan dam completely washed off, says IAF
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teams of NDRF’s eighth battalion rushed to Uttarakhand for search and rescue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year on, aviation ministry to install body scanners at airports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How farmers at Delhi borders worked their way around internet shutdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot opposed ‘love jihad’ law, but govt stands contrary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Experts cite impact of climate crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The spotlight falls on risks posed by power projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congressional India Caucus takes up farm protests with Indian envoy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Heavy damage to two hydel projects at the epicentre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox