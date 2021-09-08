Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya resigns

Only the second woman to be appointed Uttarakhand governor after Margaret Alva, Baby Rani Maurya resigned from her position on Wednesday, almost two years before completing her term, confirmed Brijesh Kumar Sant, secretary to the governor.

“She has sent her resignation letter to the President Ram Nath Kovind today. The President is yet to accept or reject her resignation,” Sant said.

1956 born Baby Rani Maurya took charge as Uttarakhand governor in August 2018, succeeding Krishan Kant Paul, who was appointed governor in January 2015. The only other woman governor of the state, Margaret Alva held the post from August 2009 to May 2012.

Before becoming the governor of Uttarakhand, Maurya had served on many political and administrative posts. From 1995 to 2000, she was mayor of Agra. In 2001, she was a member of the State Social Welfare Board and a member of the National Women’s Commission in 2002. In 1996, she was awarded Samaj Ratna, followed by the Uttar Pradesh Ratna in 1997 and the Nari Ratna award in 1998.

Speculations were rife that she might be given some important responsibility in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections. A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from the Dalit community, Maurya had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Etmadpur seat in 2007, following which she became less active in political circles.