Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.77 °C, check weather forecast for August 28, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 29, 2024 29.07 °C Moderate rain August 30, 2024 29.03 °C Moderate rain August 31, 2024 28.9 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 28.94 °C Moderate rain September 2, 2024 24.02 °C Moderate rain September 3, 2024 25.98 °C Moderate rain September 4, 2024 26.26 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.87 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.66 °C Light rain Chennai 26.73 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 26.16 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.79 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 26.72 °C Light rain Delhi 32.29 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 28, 2024, is 26.8 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.77 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 67% and the wind speed is 67 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:41 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 29, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.62 °C and 29.9 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 59%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 28, 2024

