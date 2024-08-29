Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.44 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on August 29, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on August 29, 2024, is 27.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.44 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:48 AM and will set at 06:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.4 °C and 29.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Friday, August 30, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.4 °C and 29.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 30, 2024
|28.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 31, 2024
|29.4 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|28.77 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 2, 2024
|27.44 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 3, 2024
|25.83 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 4, 2024
|25.87 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 5, 2024
|26.11 °C
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on August 29, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.44 °C, check weather forecast for August 29, 2024
SHARE
Copy