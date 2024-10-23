Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 23, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 24, 2024 24.3 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 23.61 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 25.48 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 25.03 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 25.95 °C Light rain October 29, 2024 25.81 °C Light rain October 30, 2024 25.68 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.87 °C Light rain Kolkata 26.17 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.11 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.79 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.03 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 31.95 °C Sky is clear Delhi 30.82 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 23, 2024, is 20.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.88 °C and 26.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.67 °C and 26.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

