Uttarakhand Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 23, 2024
Oct 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Uttarakhand on October 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Uttarakhand today, on October 23, 2024, is 20.2 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.88 °C and 26.55 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 41% and the wind speed is 41 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:33 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 24, 2024, Uttarakhand is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.67 °C and 26.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Uttarakhand for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 24, 2024
|24.3 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 25, 2024
|23.61 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 26, 2024
|25.48 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 27, 2024
|25.03 °C
|Sky is clear
|October 28, 2024
|25.95 °C
|Light rain
|October 29, 2024
|25.81 °C
|Light rain
|October 30, 2024
|25.68 °C
|Sky is clear
